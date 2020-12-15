Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer

Lung cancer individuals can opt to undergo surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of treatments

0
lung cancer
All you need to know about Lung Cancer. Pixabay

Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs’ wellbeing, which can lead to deadly diseases like cancer, say doctors.

Lung cancer is now a significant health concern and accounts for about 13 percent of all new cancers in India. The misconceptions around the illness, regardless of its high occurrence, still prevails. Indian experts share their insights to raise awareness around the disease.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

What are the types?

Dr. Vishwanath S, Consultant Medical Oncologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, explains, “The most standard types of cancers in the lung are non-small cell cancers (NSCLC) AND comprise adenocarcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, among others. Small cell carcinomas tend to be aggressive and progress rapidly, representing roughly 10-20 percent of all lung cancers. There is a possibility for cancers from other parts of the body to spread to the lungs; these are called metastases.

What are the symptoms?

It is difficult to detect the disease in its early stages since the symptoms can be close to those of a respiratory infection, or there may be no indications at all. Dr. Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC, mentions the symptoms that can be related to less severe and acute illness of the disease:

Unexplained weight loss without a change in diet and exercise plan

Prolonged cough that lasts for more than two weeks

Shortness of breath should not be avoided as a symptom of aging

lung cancer
The most standard types of cancers in the lung are non-small cell cancers. Flickr

Chest pain while breathing, coughing, and sneezing

Swellings in the armpits, neck, or chest area

Prolonged fatigue, night sweats, and fever

When should one screen?

Dr. Sajjan Rajpurohit, Principal Consultant- Medical Oncology & Centre Head, Max multi-specialty center elaborates, “One should normally screen after the age of 50, but if you have smoked tobacco in the past, screening with a low-dose CT (LDCT) might be something you should discuss with your doctor. Detection of non-cancerous abnormalities are common and could lead to anxiety and invasive tests, so you would want to be mentally prepared and counseled before undergoing such screening”.

Does air pollution cause lung cancer?

“It is difficult to prove the link between air pollution and lung cancer scientifically, but there are indicators that it may have a contributory role. Cigarette smoking is, by far, the leading cause of lung cancer. Also, environmental tobacco exposure (ETS, or secondhand smoke), work exposures to certain chemicals, air pollution, and a genetic predisposition could all contribute,” adds Dr. Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist, P.D Hinduja Hospital & MRC.

ALSO READ: Parent’s Guide For Children Suffering From COPD

How to prevent and cure lung cancer?

With a few useful lifestyle tips that will also help reduce the risk, lung cancer is preventable. It is safer to avoid smoking and not indulge in passive smoking as well, with smoking being the leading risk factor. And if you do not smoke, it is also unhealthy to stand around individuals who are smoking.

The treatment choice depends primarily on the form and stage of lung cancer. Lung cancer individuals can opt to undergo surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, or a combination of treatments. People should consultant their oncologist, who would help more with a detailed prognosis, taking into account the general health of the person and the nature of their cancer. (IANS)

Previous articleA Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues
Next articleBest Hatchbacks 2021: The Options That Could Be Your Ideal Next Car

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Best Hatchbacks 2021: The Options That Could Be Your Ideal Next Car

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vald Are you searching for your next car? With so many options available, it can often be difficult to pick between the various makes...
Read more
Health & Fitness

A Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
Unexplained infertility refers to those cases of infertility in which the causes remain unknown. Infertility is a condition marked by the inability to conceive...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Fashionista Pryanca Talukdar: Few Styling Tips And Fashion Hacks

NewsGram Desk - 0
India-born Miss Bahrain and fashion influencer Pryanca Talukdar say she is all about minimalism with an edge and loves details. In an interview with IANSlife,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Best Hatchbacks 2021: The Options That Could Be Your Ideal Next Car

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vald Are you searching for your next car? With so many options available, it can often be difficult to pick between the various makes...
Read more

Insights To Raise Awareness About Lung Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Lungs play a significant role in the human body. The increase in air contamination and poor lifestyle choices contrarily influence the lungs' wellbeing, which...
Read more

A Guide To Explain The Unexplained Fertility Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Unexplained infertility refers to those cases of infertility in which the causes remain unknown. Infertility is a condition marked by the inability to conceive...
Read more

Fashionista Pryanca Talukdar: Few Styling Tips And Fashion Hacks

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
India-born Miss Bahrain and fashion influencer Pryanca Talukdar say she is all about minimalism with an edge and loves details. In an interview with IANSlife,...
Read more

Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American Vice President of the US

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the...
Read more

Would You Give Up Nearly A Decade Of Your Life Looking At Your Cellphone?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Calculated by today’s usage, the average person spends a little over 76,500 hours – or 8.74 years – on a cellphone over a lifetime,...
Read more

Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Temperature data collected by wearable devices worn on the finger such as a ring can be reliably used to detect the onset of fevers,...
Read more

The Average Fit-Out Cost Of Offices Rose By 4.7 Percent Across The Region

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Organizations are expected to pay more to redesign or upgrade their workspaces in 2021, even while many are trying to decrease capital expenditure (Capex)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada