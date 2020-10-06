Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Instagram Announces Fresh Updates On Its 10th Anniversary

Instagram users will see some major changes, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging

Instagram
Instagram has successfully completed 10 years in the industry. Pixabay

Facebook-owned Instagram that completed 10 years on Tuesday with over one billion users announced fresh updates to make its platform safer like hiding potentially offensive comments and expanding nudge warnings.

The company said it has started testing a new feature that automatically hides comments similar to others that have been reported. One can tap ‘View Hidden Comments’ to see the comments.

“Comments that violate our Community Guidelines will continue to be removed,” said Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram.

Instagram
Instagram is working on several features updates like Reel tabs, Shopping tab, hide offensive comments, and many more. Pixabay

“We’re expanding our nudge warnings to include an additional warning when people repeatedly attempt to post comments that might be offensive”, he added.

Instagram also announced ‘Stories Map’, a private map and calendar of the stories people shared in the last three years. “You can look back and remember all your favorite moments. You’ll be able to share, download, and save these stories to your highlights”. Mosseri said that over the coming months, Instagram users will see some major changes, like tabs for Reels and shopping, and some big improvements to messaging.

ALSO READ: Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

“We’ll look to accelerate ways for creators to make a living and for small businesses to sell their products”. He said the company will stay focused on keeping people safe and building new features that fight to bully, improve equity, address fairness, and help people feel supported. (IANS)

Previous articleRadhika Apte: ‘Andhadhun’ Will Always Be Close To My Heart
Next articleGoogle Camera Go App – “Low Light, Camera And Action”

