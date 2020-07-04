Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Instagram to Redesign it's Story Feature
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

The new feature will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions

0
Instagram to redefine it's story feature
there will be a new ‘See All Stories' bar at the top of the screen, and once tapped, a user will be taken to a new tab in which all friends' stories are laid out in a grid. Pixabay

Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place.

Follow us on our Facebook platform to get more updates from us!!

Julian Gamboa, Marketing and Social Media Manager at Adweek, recently posted screenshots of the new layout to Twitter and wrote: “You have heard of two rows of Instagram Stories…Now prepare to SEE ALL STORIES.

The screenshots indicate that the main feed may soon include two rows of Stories at the top of the screen.

Instagram to redefine it's story feature
Instagram is also working on a new feature called video note. Pixabay

Additionally, there will be a new ‘See All Stories’ bar at the top of the screen, and once tapped, a user will be taken to a new tab in which all friends’ stories are laid out in a grid.

Instagram is also working on a new feature called video note for its standalone messaging app Threads that helps users stay connected to close or smaller circle of friends.

Also Read: iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

The new feature will automatically turn audio in videos to live captions. The video note feature would also help Threads users understand what their friends actually mean to say, and respond clearly. (IANS)

Previous articleIn Conversation with Annu Rizvi
Next articleJioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more
Lead Story

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Saturday launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest...
Read more

Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The central government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country that would completely eliminate the need...
Read more

Here’s Why some Covid-19 Patients can Breathe Well with Low Oxygen Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found possible explanations for Covid-19 patients who present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of difficulty in...
Read more

Morning Walk can Help Heart Bypass Surgery Patients Get Sound Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just half an hour of morning walk can help heart bypass surgery patients get a sound sleep at night, says a study. "Many patients have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada