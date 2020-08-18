Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Instagram Reels Becomes "Most Popular App" For Young Indians Amid TikTok's Absence
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Instagram Reels Becomes “Most Popular App” For Young Indians Amid TikTok’s Absence

The platform, which is Facebook's answer to TikTok, is welcomed by more than six in 10 (62 per cent ) urban Indians who claim to have tried it and are likely to continue using it

0
Instagram
On being presented with a list of alternatives, Instagram Reels topped the list of apps most likely to be used by people in the future. Unsplash

After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians as seven in 10 (18-29 age group) said they would like to use Reels as a platform for video sharing, a new report said on Tuesday.

In the absence of the Chinese short-video-making app TikTok, nearly two-thirds of urban Indians (65 per cent) said they are likely to turn to alternatives or start using video apps that are either Indian or non-Chinese in origin, according to data provided by YouGov, an Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Millennials (69 per cent) were most likely to show their readiness to switch to Tik-Tok’s alternatives, as compared to GenZ (54 per cent). Likewise, men were more likely than women to hold a similar view (70 per cent vs 59 per cent).

“The government’s decision to ban TikTok along with other Chinese apps has presented an opportunity for homegrown players who are gearing up to take advantage of this situation,” said Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India.

“It is, therefore, imperative to gauge the needs of the audiences and understand their preferences in this space,” she added. Nearly 68 per cent TikTok content creators said they are likely to switch to Indian or non-Chinese versions of video sharing apps.

On being presented with a list of alternatives, Instagram Reels topped the list of apps most likely to be used by people in the future. The platform, which is Facebook’s answer to TikTok, is welcomed by more than six in 10 (62 per cent ) urban Indians who claim to have tried it and are likely to continue using it.

Instagram Reels
After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians as seven in 10 (18-29 age group) said they would like to use Reels as a platform for video sharing. Pinterest

“Nearly as many have a similar view about Singapore-based app Cheez (59 per cent), which has a higher appeal among tier-2 users as compared to tier-1 city residents,” said the survey.

Apart from these foreign apps, more than half claimed to have tried the homegrown app Roposo and are likely to use it in the future (54 per cent).

ALSO READ: Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

Other regional social media apps such as moj (47 per cent), Gana hotshot (44 per cent), Josh (42 per cent), Taka tak (42 per cent), Mitron (40 per cent) and Chingari (36 per cent) also appear to have gained ground, said the survey. (IANS)

Previous article5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes
Next articleOpiod Usage Can Lead To Hearing Loss: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Planning For a Baby? Have Some Financial Planning Before!

Image Gallery - 0
Preparing for a baby isnt only about purchasing tiny clothes, diapers and mittens. It goes beyond watching the endearing ultrasound photos and counting baby...
Read more
Health & Fitness

3D Printing Technology Provides On Demand Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Image Gallery - 0
Amid worldwide disruptions in supply chains due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 3D printing technology has enabled on demand solutions for needs ranging from personal...
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Shilpa Shetty Suggests a Way To Remove “Unwanted Thoughts” From Mind

Image Gallery - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds. Sharing a video where she can be seen doing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,052FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Planning For a Baby? Have Some Financial Planning Before!

finance Image Gallery - 0
Preparing for a baby isnt only about purchasing tiny clothes, diapers and mittens. It goes beyond watching the endearing ultrasound photos and counting baby...
Read more

3D Printing Technology Provides On Demand Solutions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Amid worldwide disruptions in supply chains due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 3D printing technology has enabled on demand solutions for needs ranging from personal...
Read more

Actress Shilpa Shetty Suggests a Way To Remove “Unwanted Thoughts” From Mind

Entertainment Image Gallery - 0
Actress Shilpa Shetty, a yoga enthusiast, is motivating people to remove unwanted thoughts from their minds. Sharing a video where she can be seen doing...
Read more

Opiod Usage Can Lead To Hearing Loss: Study

Health & Fitness Image Gallery - 0
Opioid use, particularly in high doses, can be very harmful, say researchers, adding that opioid receptors in the inner ear can cause partial or...
Read more

Instagram Reels Becomes “Most Popular App” For Young Indians Amid TikTok’s Absence

India Image Gallery - 0
After the departure of Tik Tok, Instagram Reels has become the most popular app for young Indians as seven in 10 (18-29 age group)...
Read more

5 Lesser Known Facts About Netaji’s Purported Ashes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Tuesday, it will be another death anniversary of India's formidable freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, whose disappearance has given to many theories...
Read more

Researchers Decode Rare Condition Where Brain Identifies Faces Like a Computer System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People suffering from a rare brain disorder, when they look at someone, they see distortions to the same half of a person's face, regardless...
Read more

Some Measures to Take Care of your Bones During the Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, work from home, social shielding and discreet outdoor ventures have not only disrupted our emotional well-being but have also drastically affected...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: [email protected]

STAY CONNECTED

19,052FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada