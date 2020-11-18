Thursday, November 19, 2020
Instagram Users Now Able To Search Using Keywords On The Platform

The keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries

keywords
Users of Instagram can now use keywords to search anything other than hashtags. Pixabay

Instagram users in select countries will now be able to search the platform using keywords and no hashtags are required. The Facebook-owned company said the keyword search feature will initially be available in English in six countries, including the UK, the US, Ireland, and Canada.

“The search is limited to general interest topics and keywords that are within Instagram’s community guidelines,” the company was quoted as saying in media reports on Tuesday.

Instagram also announced to expand Guides to everyone — to make it easier to find, curate, and share the products, places, and posts people love from their favorite accounts. The users can find Guides on Profile, and share them across Stories and indirect messages (DMs).

“Product Guides may be featured in Instagram Shop, our new shopping destination within the Instagram app, so you can discover new products from people you may not already follow,” the company announced. Facebook last week two big changes to Instagram in the form of a reels tab and a Shop tab.

The Reels tab will make it easier for people to discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools.

The Shop tab will give them a better way to connect with brands and creators and discover products they love. (IANS)

