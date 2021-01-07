Thursday, January 7, 2021
Intel Launches Facial Recognition Tech Device

Intel RealSense ID has built-in anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs

Intel launched new face recognition technology. Pixabay

Chipmaker Intel has introduced RealSense 3D cameras with an on-device solution for facial recognition, designed to perform facial authentication on consumer devices such as point-of-sale (PoS) systems, ATMs, and kiosks. With an easy enrollment process and no network setup needed, Intel’s‘ RealSense ID’ brings a highly accurate, natural solution that simplifies secure entry.

Using only a glance, users are able to quickly unlock what’s important to them. Intel said on Wednesday that its ‘RealSense ID’ technology combines active depth with a specialized neural network, a dedicated system-on-chip, and an embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely.

“Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust,” said Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel corporate vice president, and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation. Intel RealSense ID also adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses.

The system works in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions, the company said. In industries such as finance, healthcare, and smart access control, companies need technology they can trust. Intel RealSense ID has built-in anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks, and provides a one-in-1-million false acceptance rate.

“The solution is also only activated through user awareness and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user,” Intel said. Introduced in 2014, Intel’s RealSense 3D technology uses cameras to measure depth and enable computing systems to read facial expressions and gestures. (IANS)

