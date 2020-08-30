Sunday, August 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

An Intel veteran who helped late physicist Stephen Hawking to speak is now working with Peter Scott-Morgan

0
Meet the Intel techie who helped late Stephen Hawking speak
Inte Anticipatory Computing Lab team that developed Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit includes (from left) Alex Nguyen, Sangita Sharma, Max Pinaroc, Sai Prasad, Lama Nachman and Pete Denman. IANS

An Intel veteran who helped late physicist Stephen Hawking to speak is now working with Peter Scott-Morgan, a British roboticist who has undergone several operations to head off the incapacity that comes from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND), the same affliction as Hawking suffered.

Lama Nachman, Intel fellow and director of Intel’s Anticipatory Computing Lab, and her team that includes Indian-origin scientists developed the Assistive Context-Aware Toolkit, a software that helps people with severe disabilities communicate through keyboard simulation, word prediction and speech synthesis.

Nachman’s team works on context-aware computing and human artificial intelligence (AI) collaboration technologies that can help elderly in their homes, students who might not thrive in standard classrooms and technicians in manufacturing facilities.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“I’ve always felt that technology can empower people who are most marginalized. It can level the playing field and bring more equity into society, and that is most obvious for people with disabilities,”

Nachman said in an Intel blog post.

In 2017, Scott-Morgan received a diagnosis of MND or ALS that attacks one’s brain and nerves and eventually paralyses all muscles, even those that enable breathing and swallowing.

Meet the Intel techie who helped late Stephen Hawking speak
British roboticist Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan, who has motor neurone disease, began in 2019 to undergo a series of operations to extend his life using technology. IANS

Doctors told the 62-year-old scientist he’d probably die by the end of 2019 but Scott-Morgan had other plans.

He wants to replace all his organs with machinery to become the “world’s first full cyborg”.

Scott-Morgan began his transformation late last year when he underwent a series of operations to extend his life using technology.

He now relies on synthetic speech and has developed a lifelike avatar of his face for more effective communication with others.

For almost eight years, Nachman helped Hawking communicate his almost mythical intellectual achievements through an open-source platform she and her team helped develop, called the ACAT.

For Hawking, it was a tiny muscle in his cheek that he twitched to trigger a sensor on his glasses that would interface with his computer to type sentences.

For Scott-Morgan, Nachman’s team added gaze tracking, which allows him to stare at letters on his computer screen to form sentences, as well as word prediction capabilities.

“I’ve always had this interest in figuring out the latest and greatest technologies and playing with them and breaking them and fixing them,”

Nachman said.

Meet the Intel techie who helped late Stephen Hawking speak
For Hawking, it was a tiny muscle in his cheek that he twitched to trigger a sensor on his glasses that would interface with his computer to type sentences. Pinterest

While Hawking wanted more control over his conversations, Nachman said that Scott-Morgan is “open to greater experimentation and the idea of he and the machine learning together”.

“As a result, we have been researching how to build a response-generation capability that can listen to the conversation and suggest answers that he can quickly choose from or nudge in a different direction.”

Also Read: Here’s The Importance of Pre-Exercise Nutrition

Nachman said that Scott-Morgan is willing to forego control in exchange for intuitive collaboration with his AI-powered communication interface because of the speed it affords him.

Nachman said some of her team’s research focuses on people who cannot move any part of their body, not even a twitch of their cheeks or eyes.

For them, brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) include skullcaps equipped with electrodes that monitor brainwaves, like an electroencephalogram test. (IANS)

Previous articlePM Modi Stresses on ‘Vocal for Local Toys’
Next articleMalaika Arora Doles Out Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Doles Out Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and...
Read more
India

PM Modi Stresses on ‘Vocal for Local Toys’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the sector, Prime...
Read more
Entertainment

When Sushant Was Punished on First Day of New School!

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Simran Sethi It was in 2001 that Sushant Singh Rajput came to the Capital from Bihar to pursue higher studies. He had taken admission...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,112FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Doles Out Tips on How to Deal With Acne Breakouts

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with acne breakouts and shared it on social media for her fans and...
Read more

Know About the Intel Veteran who Helped Late Stephen Hawking Speak

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Intel veteran who helped late physicist Stephen Hawking to speak is now working with Peter Scott-Morgan, a British roboticist who has undergone several...
Read more

PM Modi Stresses on ‘Vocal for Local Toys’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Noting that the global toy industry is worth over Rs 7 lakh crore but that India's share is very small in the sector, Prime...
Read more

When Sushant Was Punished on First Day of New School!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Simran Sethi It was in 2001 that Sushant Singh Rajput came to the Capital from Bihar to pursue higher studies. He had taken admission...
Read more

PM Modi Urges People to Adopt Dogs of Indian Breeds

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to adopt dogs of Indian breeds, while emphasising on the need for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. Addressing his monthly...
Read more

ISKCON to Develop Grand Vedic India Cultural Centre in Bhelupur

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is going to develop a grand Radha Gopal Mandir Vedic India Cultural Centre in Bhelupur, the second...
Read more

Facebook Builds New Smart Account Linking Tool

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With an aim to help its over 2.7 billion users consume news on its platform without logging into the news subscription websites along with...
Read more

Life is all About Creating Memories, says Rajkummar Rao

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rajkummar Rao says life is all about creating memories. He took to Instagram, where he shared two pictures. In the first image, he is...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,112FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x