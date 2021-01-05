Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Interactive Infographic Reveals The Fraud In The United States

The data aims to reveal the sectors and industries at greatest risk of fraud

Infographic reveals real-time data. Pixabay

BY EVGENY KRINITSYN

Interactive infographic reveals the scale and extent of fraud in the United States amid COVID-19, with real-time data revealing the amount of money lost due to identity theft, online shopping, and romance scams.

  • Infographic reveals real-time data across 18 sectors susceptible to fraud.
  • Data uncovers the extent of fraud online, as well as within major U.S. institutions such as the Army and Navy.
  • Financial loss due to fraud revealed per minute, per hour, per day, and per year.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Following a detailed analysis of fraud across 18 different sectors and mediums across the United States, an interactive infographic has been released which presents fraud across the continent in real-time. The data aims to reveal the sectors and industries at greatest risk of fraud and to raise awareness of how COVID-19 increases our risk of financial exploitation.

Online shopping scams in 2020 amount to $15 lost every minute. Pixabay

“COVID-19 has created a background of social isolation that has left people vulnerable to fraud artists – particularly those that operate online. This fraud in real-time infographic enables clear visualization of the scale of the issue, the sectors at greatest risk, and aims to encourage awareness and immediate action against this dangerous and evolving form of crime” says Aiden Howe, Author, and Chief Editor at scams.info.

The data included in this study was taken from 2019 to allow for a full-year analysis, with the exception of COVID-19 related scams, which were calculated from January to September 2020.

The full infographic and real-time data are available here.

ALSO READ: How to Buy Mineral Rights 

The Infographic states clear visualization of the scale of the issue and the sectors at greatest risk.

Further Findings:

  • $535,059 has been lost every day in the U.S. to COVID-19 related frauds.
  • $9,000 has been lost every day in the U.S. to romance-related COVID-19 scams.
  • There are 1,782 identity theft scams every day in the U.S.
  • Credit card fraud amounts to $256 every minute.
  • Online shopping scams in 2020 amount to $15 lost every minute.
  • S. military veterans lose $45 million every year to fraud, while the U.S. Army loses $29 million.
  • $1,980 is lost every minute to website, phone, and email scams in the U.S.
  • Over $1 billion is lost every year to the website, email, and phone scams in the U.S.
  • $429 is lost to email every minute, compared to $97 by mail or post fraud.
