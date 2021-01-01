Interest Rates, Inflation, Market Interventions Weakened The Rupee

India’s interest rates, high inflation, and Reserve Bank’s market interventions weakened the rupee despite a massive inflow of direct and market-linked foreign investments during the pandemic-impacted year.

While major Asian currencies have appreciated against the US dollar such as the Chinese yuan by 6.10 percent, Korean won by 5.50 percent, and Malaysian ringgit by 1 percent, the Indian rupee depreciated by 3.10 percent. It closed 2020 at 73.07 to a greenback.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“In the first half of 2020, there was a massive sell-off in the market due to the lockdown. Later, investors realized that lower crude oil prices and reduced imports were positive for India,” said Sajal Gupta, Head, Forex and Rates, Edelweiss Securities.

“However, that realization and the investments that followed into the Indian market was too late as the rupee was not able to fully pare its initial losses. Additionally, RBI intervention also played a role in keeping the rupee subdued.”

Lately, FIIs inflows have powered a rally in equities and gave an appreciation push to the rupee. The FIIs have so far this month invested over $22 billion in the equities segment.

“The infusion of liquidity on the local front along with the pick-up in global economic indicators and coronavirus vaccine attracted a slew of FII inflows into the Indian stock market,” said Emkay Global Financial Services’ Head of Research, Currency, Rahul Gupta.

“Despite these massive flows, the rupee remained on a depreciating bias mainly on RBI intervention to support the export competitiveness and avoid cheap imports.”

ALSO READ: 46% Indians Borrowed Money to Run Households Amid Pandemic

On the other hand, India’s forex reserves continued to rise due to the RBI’s interventions. India’s forex reserves swelled up by $123.66 billion to $581.13 billion in the calendar year. The RBI is known to enter the markets via intermediaries to either sell or buy US dollars to keep the rupee in a stable orbit. Recently, the Reserve Bank was called out by the US Treasury Department to curtail its market activities.

“Currency rates between two nations move as per prevailing inflation and interest differentials. India has higher inflation compared to the US and hence Indian currency is expected to depreciate compared to the US dollar,” HDFC Securities’ Deputy Head of Retail Research Devarsh Vakil said. “Though central bank intervention and fund flow play a role in determining the direction.” (IANS)