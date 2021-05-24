Monday, May 24, 2021
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Here Are Few Interesting Updates From Google I/O To Make Your Life Easier

The company said that they are working with car manufacturers to develop a new digital car key in Android 12

Pixabay

At its I/O developers’ conference, Google has highlighted a lot of features launching on Google services including Photos, Maps, and others that could deliver a more immediate impact on users’ daily lives. The keynote that started with the mantra “Building a more helpful Google for everyone” also provided glimpses and far-out technologies arriving soon. Starting your car with your phone to searching your screenshots using Google Lens, here are few updates from the conference that may help users make their lives easier.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The company said that they are working with car manufacturers to develop a new digital car key in Android 12. This feature will enable users to use their phone to lock, unlock and even start the car — and in some cases, you won’t even need to take it out of your pocket.

Google
Pixabay

Android 12 includes the biggest design change since 2014. Google rethought the entire experience, from the colors to the shapes, light, and motion, and made it easier to access some of the most used features.

To invoke Google Assistant, long-press the power button, swipe down to view your new notification shade, an at-a-glance view of all your app notifications in one place. And to make it easier to access everything you need, Google Pay and Device Controls have been added to the user’s customizable quick settings.

ALSO READ: Google Unveils New Feature ‘Fast Pair’ For Faster Connectivity

On top of the new design changes, the company has also launched a new Privacy Dashboard, giving users easy access to their permissions settings, visibility into what data is being accessed, and the ability to revoke permissions on the spot. With the new update, Google Lens can now automatically translate texts in screenshots for devices running Android 11 or above.

Users can now take a screenshot of a foreign language and let Google Lens do the translation without any intermediate step. The translate button will become visible on the screenshot and a click on it will detect and translate the required text quickly. Google is also updating the Translate filter in Lens, making it easy to copy, listen to or search translated text in over 100 languages. (IANS/JC)

