Sunday, May 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness International Day Of Families: Experts Weigh In On The Importance Of Health
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

International Day Of Families: Experts Weigh In On The Importance Of Health

The theme this year for the day has been kept as what the impact of new technologies has been on the well-being of families

0
Families
Nuts like almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc. PIxabay

Every year, May 15 is observed as International Day of Families. It celebrates the importance of families and aims to raise awareness of issues relating to families. The pandemic has put a pause on one’s family’s daily routine and has left many families with no option but to stay home. Schools have been closed, workplaces shut, and many parents and caretakers are home with their families. Keeping this in mind, the theme this year for the day has been kept as what the impact of new technologies has been on the well-being of families.

On the account of International Day of Families, we need to contribute to better health and well-being for our families and ourselves and take charge of everyone’s health by incorporating small yet impactful changes to our lifestyle. A good way to start this is by making informed food choices and snacking right. Nuts like almonds are a source of 15 nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, zinc, etc.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Leading Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan said, “There is little doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives. No one knows how long this is going to last, but, as a mother, it’s important for me to protect and improve my family’s health. The first thing I would recommend is to start including healthy foods such as almonds to your own and your family’s daily diet. Beyond adding a host of nutrients to the diet, daily almond consumption may also help support immunity as they are high in copper and are a source of zinc, folate, and iron. Almonds are also high in Vitamin E, which acts as an anti-oxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Vitamin E is also known to offer protection against infections caused by viruses and bacteria. Besides this, in these grim times, it is imperative for the family to stick together and provide physical, emotional, and mental support to one another. Even a small gesture like having one meal a day together as a family, while sharing with each other highlights from school, college or work is a great way to stay connected and aid in each other’s well-being.”

Families
Almonds are also high in Vitamin E, which acts as an anti-oxidant to support pulmonary immune function. Pixabay

Adding to this, Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head — Dietetics, Max Healthcare — Delhi, said, “Through the last year, it has been the families who have faced the brunt of the crisis, sheltering their members from harm, caring for children, and at the same time continuing work responsibilities. Families need to eat nutritiously and be physically active. A small yet impactful change would be to omit all unhealthy snacks from your and your family’s diet. To ensure this, you can plan on upturning your pantry, and replacing any unwholesome options with healthy foods like almonds.”

According to Madhuri Ruia, Pilates Expert and Diet and Nutrition Consultant, “I believe families need to treat their health as a priority — partners, parents, and children included. A family should strive and work together to care for one another — health-wise and nutrition-wise. For parents with a hectic work schedule and a family to look after, eating right should be a priority. You can rely on almonds as a great option to promote family wellness. Research indicates that almonds can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels and may lower the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate foods eaten in the same meal, which can be important for those with and without diabetes. Keep a handful of almonds around so that everyone always has a healthy snack handy.”

ALSO READ: Leveraging New Technologies Can Help Protect Families During Covid-19

Sheela Krishnaswamy, Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, “It is important for every family member, old or young, to take stock of their health amid today’s busy lifestyle. A convenient yet healthy thing that can be done is to add almonds to the family’s daily diet. This will have a positive impact, as research shows that almonds can help in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels, an important consideration given the rising incidence of type 2 diabetes in India.”

Fitness Expert and Celebrity Master Instructor, Yasmin Karachiwala, says her family’s health has always been a priority for her. “No matter how busy our lives get, compromising on fitness and a healthy lifestyle is never an option. Especially with our children, with restrictions in place, their outdoor activities are on hold, and snacking on processed, or oily food is at an all-time high. The consumption of this type of food can have side effects on their weight and growth in the long run. As parents, it’s important for us to keep an eye out for our child’s daily diet. Nuts such as almonds are a great replacement for unhealthy snacks as they may have satiating properties that promote feelings of fullness, which will help keep your kid full in between meals and limit their outreach for fried, unhealthy snacks.” This International Day of Families celebrates the joy of togetherness while taking a pledge to be healthier. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleYoga, Breathing Exercises For Kids With ADHD
Next articleConsults For Liver Diseases Increased Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more
Lead Story

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more
Indian History & Culture

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Unsolved Mystery Of “The Bermuda Triangle”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht The Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle is a mysterious section of the North Atlantic Ocean that is surrounded by...
Read more

The World’s Most Expensive Spices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Spices as a commodity may be trivial, but their value in the kitchen is immeasurable. It is difficult to go back to...
Read more

Ashtottaram 51: OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY-Devakinanda Pasupuleti  OṀ PRIYAMVAƊABHŨMYAI NAMAH:  OṀ (AUM)-PRI-YAM-VA-DA-BHOO-MYAI—NA-MA-HA  ॐ प्रियम्वदभूम्यै नमः                                   (Priyam: Desired, pleasant, truthful, satyam, kindly; Vada: speaking) In Sanskrit, there are many meanings for the word priyam including...
Read more

Sita’s Chitwan: “Life In A Forest Teaches One To Be Patient, Passionate”

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Award-winning children's author Vaishali Shroff belongs to a family of wildlife enthusiasts. While her husband and children look for interesting sightings and topographies to...
Read more

The Coming Of New Bipolarity

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Cold War that ended three decades ago, inevitably left behind a legacy, existing even today, of a divide between the US-led West and...
Read more

Low & Regular-Dose Aspirin Proven Safe, Effective

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An unusual study that had thousands of heart disease patients enroll themselves and track their health online as they took low- or regular-strength aspirin...
Read more

No Scarcity Of Workers In U.S. Anytime Soon

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
On the surface, the surprise announcement Thursday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that it would reverse mask mandates and limits...
Read more

Experts: Uncontrolled Diabetes Main Cause Of Black Fungus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Uncontrolled diabetes is emerging as a major factor in acquiring black fungus infection or mucormycosis, which is surfacing in Covid-19 patients after recovery and...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,509FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada