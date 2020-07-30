Thursday, July 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationships

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe

0
International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance
The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day was first observed in 1958. Pixabay

Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day was first observed in 1958. It is celebrated to remind us of the importance of friends and friendships in our lives.

In 2011, the Friendship Crusade, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day as suggested by an article on Jagran English.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Although, some countries celebrate friendship day on other occasions than the UN-designated date of 30 July. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on 9 April. There are many more examples.

The United Nations’ website says that-

“Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.”

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance
In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. Pixabay

History of International Friendship Day:

There are 2 tales which are said to be the stories behind International Friendship Day. The first one suggests that the idea of World Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho in 1958 in Paraguay. Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho hosted a dinner in Puerto Pinasco for his friends, where he coined this term and gave rise to the World Friendship Crusade. It is an international civil organization that encourages friendships across the world irrespective of race, color, religion, and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, another story regarding the history of International Friendship Day suggests that the day was first coined by Hallmark Greeting Cards founder Joyce Hall in 1930. The day was celebrated to cherish friendship and value the people in our lives.

Also Read: Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

How it is celebrated:

On this day, friends exchange gifts, and wishes every year. They also planning outings with each other and enjoy the day together. In India, this day is celebrated by giving colorful friendship bands and flowers to each other.

Previous articleInternshala Launches Fresher Jobs
Next articleWearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more
Entertainment

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more
Lead Story

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day...
Read more

Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job...
Read more

Importing from China: How Can it Be Profitable?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the best deals is to import cheap products and sell them at higher prices; China is the best country to do that....
Read more

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada