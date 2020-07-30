International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day was first observed in 1958. It is celebrated to remind us of the importance of friends and friendships in our lives.

In 2011, the Friendship Crusade, on April 27, 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day as suggested by an article on Jagran English.

Although, some countries celebrate friendship day on other occasions than the UN-designated date of 30 July. In India, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of every August. In Oberlin, Ohio, Friendship Day is celebrated on 9 April. There are many more examples.

The United Nations’ website says that-

“Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.”

History of International Friendship Day:

There are 2 tales which are said to be the stories behind International Friendship Day. The first one suggests that the idea of World Friendship Day was first proposed by Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho in 1958 in Paraguay. Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho hosted a dinner in Puerto Pinasco for his friends, where he coined this term and gave rise to the World Friendship Crusade. It is an international civil organization that encourages friendships across the world irrespective of race, color, religion, and ethnicity.

Meanwhile, another story regarding the history of International Friendship Day suggests that the day was first coined by Hallmark Greeting Cards founder Joyce Hall in 1930. The day was celebrated to cherish friendship and value the people in our lives.

How it is celebrated:

On this day, friends exchange gifts, and wishes every year. They also planning outings with each other and enjoy the day together. In India, this day is celebrated by giving colorful friendship bands and flowers to each other.