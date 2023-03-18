China responds to US demand for TikTok sell off

China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin accused the Biden administration of targeting foreign-owned companies with unfair standards after it called for the Chinese owners of the popular social media platform TikTok to sell their stake or face a ban on the app.

Wang said no evidence has been presented that TikTok threatens U.S. national security. His comments follow reports that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multi-agency federal taskforce that reviews the national security implications of foreign investments, had appealed to TikTok for the ownership divestiture.

The dispute also comes as a growing chorus of U.S. leaders and lawmakers say they want the popular app banned to prevent Beijing using it to track American citizens and propagandize to them.

“The U.S. should stop spreading disinformation about data security, stop suppressing the relevant company, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for foreign businesses to invest and operate in the U.S.,” Wang said at a press conference on Thursday.

“Data security issues should not be used as a tool for some countries to overstretch the concept of national security, abuse state power, and unjustifiably suppress other countries’ enterprises,” he said.



Growing bipartisanship

Former U.S. President Donald Trump previously signed an order to ban TikTok in 2020, but TikTok appealed and the order was blocked by a federal judge, who ruled Trump had overstepped his powers.

Proponents of a ban have since focussed on CFIUS’s efforts, which have been criticized for tardiness, and, increasingly, on Congress.

The burgeoning movement to ban TikTok, which is currently the fifth-most downloaded free app on the Apple’s App Store and the third-most popular in the Google Play App Store, has in turn become a rare area of bipartisan policy agreement in the U.S. Congress this year.

Just last week, senators from both parties introduced the bill that would explicitly allow the executive branch to ban any foreign-owned technology deemed a threat to national security, with the White House issuing a statement in support of the bill as it was being announced.

Led by Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who chairs the Senate intelligence committee, the group of lawmakers stressed the bill was not aimed solely at TikTok – but also had trouble speaking about anything other than the Chinese-owned app at a press conference. [RFA/JS]