Indian-origin man among 12 arrested in Canada auto theft ring bust

Canada:- A 25-year-old Indian-origin man is among 12 people who have been arrested in connection with an auto theft and insurance fraud ring in and around the Greater Toronto Area, police said.

The Peel Regional Police said on Wednesday that nine stolen vehicles, valued at over $1.2 million, were seized and more than 81 charges were laid in the investigation, called Project Memphis.

Rahul Bedi from Mississauga was charged for committing fraud worth $5,000 and trafficking stolen goods, and along with other accused, he attempted to defraud multiple financial and insurance institutions.

“Project Memphis was a complex and multi-faceted investigation that required incredible investigative efforts,” said Nishan Duraiappahm, Chief, Peel Regional Police.

“The success of this investigation was a testament to effective collaboration and the shared goal of disrupting criminality of all kind.”

Investigators said that the project “prevented $350,000 in insurance fraud", and the vehicles seized during the investigation include BMWs, Range Rovers, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Panamera and Jeep Wrangler.

The project began in March 2023 when Peel Regional Police were provided information of a possible re-vinned vehicle.

In re-vinning, the original identification number, or VIN, of the vehicle is removed and replaced with a forged number. Investigators determined some of the stolen vehicles were being re-vinned, fraudulently re-registered and sold in Mississauga. IANS/SP