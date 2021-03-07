Sunday, March 7, 2021
International Women's Day 2021: Significance, Importance and Quotes To Celebrate

We commemorate International Women's Day all across the globe every year on 8th March to celebrate "Women"

International Women’s Day comes as a day to reflect on the progress made, to call for dynamic change and to celebrate the acts of courage and determination by every woman, who has played an extraordinary role in the society. NewsGram
The dynamic beings who have the most crucial responsibility to carry forward one generation to the other are none other than Women! In every aspect and walk of life, the contribution that a woman gives is very significant, hence, without the presence of women, the functioning of this world would disrupt! So, here comes International Women’s Day!
Today women are doing wonders in every field and there’s no doubt to say that women are in no way left behind men! They are emerging as dynamic leaders of the new century.  Though women never expect any recognition or credits for their deeds, the world should forever acknowledge the might of these enchanted goddesses who are each unique in their own way! We commemorate International Women’s Day all across the globe every year on 8th March to celebrate “Women”.
In a world where prominence has always been given to a male-dominated society, it becomes very relevant to raise awareness about women’s equality, encourage their interpersonal growth, and acknowledge and highlight their achievements because a woman’s might and role are together as much important as that of a man’s

Important Points Regarding International Women’s Day

  1. History: International Women’s Day was first celebrated in the year 1911 by a Marxist woman from Germany named Clara Zetkin.
  2. Colours that symbolize International Women’s Day: Purple, Green, and White are the colours of major significance on the occasion of this day as the colour purple signifies justice and dignity of women, green symbolizes the fresh hopes and white represents purity that resides in the hearts of all women.
  3. Aim and Goals: International Women’s Day comes as a day to reflect on the progress made, to call for dynamic change, and to celebrate the acts of courage and determination by every woman, who has played an extraordinary role in society.

Quotes To Celebrate International Women’s Day

1. Women are, in my view, natural peacemakers. As givers and nurturers of life, through their focus on human relationships and their engagement with the demanding work of raising children and protecting family life, they develop a deep sense of empathy that cuts through to underlying human realities. – Daisaku Ikeda

2. May you live in such a way that others will say, “She is a woman who, though ordinary, somehow stands out, and has a beautiful story to tell”. – Daisaku Ikeda

3. We need women who are so strong they can be gentle, so educated they can be humble, so fierce they can be compassionate, so passionate they can be rational, and so disciplined they can be free. – Kavita Ramdas

4. Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn’t be that women are the exception. – Ruth Bader Ginsburg

5. There’s no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. – Michelle Obama

The pride and dignity of women must be celebrated today and every day! Cheers to all the strong and independent women out there who are preserving the majesty of “Womanhood”.

– Written Content and Graphical Content Prepared By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

