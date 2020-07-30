Thursday, July 30, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Education Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs
EducationLead Story

Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

Internshala brings exclusive job opportunities for freshers in India; opportunity for recruiters to hire talent from 6Mn+ graduates and young working professionals

0
Internshala launches fresher jobs
With this launch, the final year students and graduates with 0-2 years of work experience will be able to apply to jobs. Pixabay

Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job opportunities for freshers and help employers hire talent from its pool of 6 million+ job seekers.

With this launch, the final year students and graduates with 0-2 years of work experience will be able to apply to jobs in various profiles including web development, sales and marketing, operations, graphic design, digital marketing, finance, data analytics, and many more.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

In addition to in-office job opportunities, Internshala will also be providing permanent remote job opportunities in the wake of COVID-19. Each job on the platform will come with a minimum CTC of INR 3 LPA.

The job seekers will be able to apply to jobs free of cost. On the other hand, the employers will be charged a fee of INR 4999 per job post. However, to help companies save on their recruitment costs during the pandemic, the employers will also be able to post fresher jobs on the platform for free until 31st October 2020.

Internshala launches fresher jobs
The job seekers will be able to apply to jobs free of cost. Pixabay

On the launch of fresher jobs on the platform, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “Among the various challenges which Indian youth face today, unemployment stands out as a major concern. The graduates face difficulties in finding entry-level jobs. There are various reasons behind this including lack of access to thousands of employers offering high quality fresher jobs who do not visit campuses which is the primary and default mode of job search for graduating students.”

Also Read: Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

He further added, “Through our internship and training platform, we are helping students learn in-demand industry skills and gain practical experience through internships. Now, to tackle the issue of limited opportunities for fresh graduates, we have introduced fresher jobs on Internshala. We aim to bring verified and well-paid job opportunities for entry-level job seekers in various fields like engineering, management, design, and data science on one single platform.”

Internshala, launched in 2010 is used by 10Mn+ students and 2.2 lac+ employers. Internshala is on a mission to equip students with in-demand industry skills and meaningful internship experience to help them kickstart their dream careers.

For more information or to apply for the fresher job opportunities, please visit: https://bit.ly/I-jobs   

Previous articleImporting from China: How Can it Be Profitable?
Next articleInternational Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more
Entertainment

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more
Lead Story

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Malaika Arora Gets Nostalgic About Childhood with Sister Amrita

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora recently got nostalgic about her childhood with sister Amrita. Reminiscing her childhood days, Malaika shared: "Parents give you direction in life...
Read more

Vidya Balan Dedicates Poem to All The Daughters of India

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has dedicated a poem to all the daughters of India, ahead of the release of her upcoming film based on...
Read more

Baby Skincare Tips Every Mother Should Follow in Monsoon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As the monsoon brings humidity and dampness that can lead to certain skin-related issues in babies, such as rashes, itchy scalp, an Ayurvedic expert...
Read more

Wearing Unclean Masks is More Dangerous

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Finally, many individual government authorities have decided to crack the whip on the defaulters who do not care to wear masks properly...
Read more

International Friendship Day 2020: History and Significance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Every year, 30 July is celebrated as the International Friendship Day across the globe. The day, which is also known as World Friendship Day...
Read more

Internshala Launches Fresher Jobs

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Internshala, the internship and training platform, has announced the launch of fresher jobs on the platform where it will offer verified and premium job...
Read more

Importing from China: How Can it Be Profitable?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the best deals is to import cheap products and sell them at higher prices; China is the best country to do that....
Read more

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada