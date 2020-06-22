Internshala Trainings Launches Re.Start- for Professionals Who Lost their Jobs Due to COVID-19

Internshala Trainings has launched its coronavirus initiative, ‘Re.Start’ to help professionals reskill themselves and rebuild their careers. Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings will be providing free access to its online training programs to those people who have lost their jobs recently due to the COVID-19 outbreak and are planning to upskill themselves before rejoining the workforce. The eligible candidates could apply for the trainings by 15th July 2020.

Indian nationals who lost their jobs post 31st March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 are eligible to avail the benefits of this initiative. The trainings will be provided to 1000 applicants at first and will be gradually rolled out for all the eligible candidates.

The aspirants could apply for one of the 20 short duration trainings programs including ethical hacking, programming with Python, digital marketing, graphic design, creative writing, financial modeling and valuation, Android app development, French language, machine learning, AutoCAD, data science, and many more.

On the launch of Re.Start, the founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “There is no social and economical aspect of India which has not been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. With businesses getting affected, thousands of working professionals have been put out of jobs in India. The Re.Start initiative is our attempt to do our bit for these people.”

He further added, “It will be a challenge for the impacted professionals to search for a job amid the current economic situation. Through this initiative, we aim to help these professionals upskill or reskill themselves to make their journey to rejoin the workforce smoother.”

For more details or to enroll for the trainings, visit: https://bit.ly/ReStart_5