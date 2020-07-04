Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver's License Soon
Lead StoryScience & Technology

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

iPhone may soon replace your passport and driver's license

0
iPhone may soon replace your passport, driver's license
iPhones with their new technology would replace physical documents such as library cards, driver's licenses, passports. Pixabay

After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such as library cards, driver’s licenses, passports and other documents used for verification.

There have been a series of various patent applications that have been submitted, all with the name ‘Providing Verified Claims of User Identity’, reports AppleInsider.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

All these patents describe a specific method on how the user could record and transmit their ID and have it confirmed, although Apple did not really mention the word iPhone even once. Instead, the company refers that it could be any piece of technology.

“A device implementing a system for using a verified claim of identity includes at least one processor configured to receive a verified claim including information to identify a user of a device,” reads one such application.

iPhone may soon replace your passport, driver's license
BMW this week announced that its BMW Connected app for iPhone and Apple Watch has been updated with support for digital key. Pixabay

“The verified claim being signed by a server based on verification of the information by an identity verification provider separate from the server, the verified claim being specific to the device,” the application said.

According to the patent documents, a user will be able to use his or her iPhone to transmit an ID, and if the user is verified, say by the Apple Watch biometrics, the ID would be confirmed. However, the applications were mainly for passports, but the company has also detailed that it could be used for other identification cards like driver’s license.

Also Read: Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Earlier, Apple has worked on secure ways of presenting government ID, and it has worked with both German and UK governments to help local identification projects.

Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW this week announced that its BMW Connected app for iPhone and Apple Watch has been updated with support for digital key. (IANS)

Previous articleLong-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death
Next articleResearchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

Men More Likely to be Seen as ‘Brilliant’ Than Women: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are more likely to be seen as 'brilliant' than women, say researchers in a new study measuring global perceptions linked to gender. The study,...
Read more

Rise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in human blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver...
Read more

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists,...
Read more

Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada