Friday, December 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story iPhone's Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode
Lead StoryScience & Technology

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

To access the iPhone's built-in calculator app with a scientific mode, just tilt it sideways

0
calculator
iPhone's calculator has some scientific features. IANS

Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait mode — a feature that can help students and researchers in remote learning times.

To access the iPhone’s built-in calculator app with a scientific mode, just tilt it sideways as you frequently do while streaming your favorite movie on Netflix or playing a mobile game like Call of Duty.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

What you see is a revelation: the calculator app on iPhone unlocks several functionalities, like adding numbers to memory, parentheses, exponents, and trigonometric functions. The feature was actually introduced in iOS 2.0 back in 2008 but since most people did not notice the update as they are used to open the calculator app when the iPhone is held vertically.

ALSO READ: Ring Can Be Reliably Used To Detect The Onset Of Fevers

Apple Store even has a screenshot of it for the calculator app. In the calculator app, you can perform basic arithmetic calculations with the standard calculator. “Or use the scientific calculator for exponential, logarithmic, and trigonometric functions,” according to Apple.

You can touch and hold the calculation result in the display, tap copy, then paste the result somewhere else, such as a note or message. “If you make a mistake when you enter a number, swipe left or right on the display at the top”. (IANS)

Previous articlePankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma
Next articleWebsites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more
Business

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more
Lead Story

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort...
Read more

Fashion Mantra Of 2021: Re-Wear And Reuse Your Styles

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Buying sustainable fashion was predicted to be the trend of 2020 last December. At this time most of us had not even heard of...
Read more

The Changing Fashion Preferences Of People

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has brought certain lifestyle modifications -- first-time consumers of eco-friendly products and consciously adopting change which has translated into bigger markets for...
Read more

Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada