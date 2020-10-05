Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story IPL: Dhoni Becomes the Second Wicket-Keeper to Claim 100 Catches
Lead StorySports

IPL: Dhoni Becomes the Second Wicket-Keeper to Claim 100 Catches

Dhoni retired from international cricket in August

0
IPL: MS Dhoni 2nd wicketkeeper to take 100 catches
MS Dhoni becomes the second wicket-keeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to claim 100 catches. Pinterest

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has added yet another feather to his illustrious cap by becoming the second wicket-keeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to claim 100 catches.

Dhoni achieved the feat during CSK’s emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday evening.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

During the 18th over of Kings XI’s innings, the 39-year-old took a diving catch to his right off Shardul Thakur’s bowling to dismiss KL Rahul.

IPL: MS Dhoni 2nd wicketkeeper to take 100 catches
Dhoni achieved the feat during CSK’s emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab. (Representational Image). Pinterest

The former India captain has 139 dismissals to his name in 195 IPL matches, which include 100 catches and stumpings. Only, Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata Knight Riders is the other wicket-keeper in IPL to have 100 catches to his name. In 186 games, Karthik has made 133 dismissals (103 catches, 30 stumpings). Robin Uthappa is third in the list with 90 dismissals (including 58 catches).

Also Read: Self-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study

CSK, who currently stand at the sixth spot with two wins in five games, will play Kolkata Knight Riders in their next IPL encounter on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, had turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is while affecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps for Team India across formats. (IANS)

Previous articleSelf-Injury May be Contagious Among Teenagers: Study
Next articleSrishti Jain: Becoming an Actor Felt Like a Far-Fetched Dream

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more
Entertainment

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more
Environment

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

Cheetahs to Return to India Soon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Archana Sharma If sources are to be believed, cheetahs shall be coming to India soon. They will be air-lifted either from South Africa or...
Read more

Know More About ‘Citi Exhibition Arctic: Culture and Climate’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Starting October 22, the British Museum is set to open a major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous...
Read more

5 Books to Read Post Lockdown

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of powerful female leads, explored in a variety of contexts and evocative of a whole spectrum of emotions, make for good reads, just...
Read more

Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film 'Dolly Kitty...
Read more

Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently, leading digital payments...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada