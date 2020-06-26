Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Iron Deficiency in Indian Women
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

More than 50 percent of women in India in the age group of 15-49 years are estimated to be anemic

0
Iron Deficiency in Indian women
Overcoming such nutritional deficiencies can help them in staying fit and meet the demands of their daily busy schedule. Pixabay

Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence.

Follow us on Facebook to get more updates from us!!

More than 50 percent of women in India in the age group of 15-49 years are estimated to be anemic. A new campaign by Livogen, #RahoStrongIronStrong, aims to raise awareness around it. It aims to equip women to identify the key symptoms of iron deficiency which many tend to overlook as they seem a consequence of their daily stressful lives. These symptoms can include paleness of skin, brittle nails or hair fall, fatigue, and difficulty in concentrating, all of which can impact a woman’s health, confidence, and productivity.

Mary Kom who spreads awareness on iron deficiency. Wikimedia Commons

Indian Olympic boxer Mary Kom, who is spreading awareness around the issue, said, “For any individual and especially for a sportsperson, both body and mind need to be fit and alert at all times. Iron deficiency can cause fatigue and disrupt focus. It is important to know the signs, and if you have the deficiency, to take steps to overcome it, so you can play the game and try to stay in the zone of peak performance.”

Also Read: Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics

The campaign tells stories of regular women and how overcoming such nutritional deficiencies helped them stay fit and meet the demands of their daily busy schedule. Livogen tonic – a nutritional supplement is designed to help women recognize the early symptoms of iron deficiency and take appropriate steps to overcome them. (IANS)

Previous articleKids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown
Next articleFashion Made Safer for You

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Lead Story

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

Fashion Made Safer for You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion 'safer'? One brand is...
Read more

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence. Follow us on Facebook...
Read more

Kids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear of an infection coupled with a countrywide closure of most institutions for kids have children sheltering at home with little outdoor play...
Read more

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada