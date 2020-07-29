Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Iron Deficiency During Infancy May Reduce Vaccinations' Efficacy
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Iron Deficiency During Infancy May Reduce Vaccinations’ Efficacy

A recent study revealed that Iron deficiency is linked to vaccine efficacy

0
Iron deficiency during infancy reduces vaccine efficacy: Study
Iron deficiency during infancy may reduce the protection that vaccinations provide. Pixabay

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that iron deficiency during infancy may reduce the protection that vaccinations provide.

Findings from two clinical studies with children in Kenya, published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, revealed that Iron deficiency is linked to vaccine efficacy.

In their first study, the research group led by Michael Zimmermann from the ETH Zurich University in Switzerland worked in collaboration with scientists from Kenya, the UK, the Netherlands and the US.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Their aim was to determine the levels of body iron and antibodies against antigens from the administered vaccines in blood samples of 303 Kenyan children followed from birth to age 18 months.

“In Kenya and other sub-Saharan countries, iron reserves in babies are much lower, especially in those born to anaemic mothers or with low birth weight,” Zimmermann said.

Iron deficiency during infancy reduces vaccine efficacy: Study
More than half the children were already suffering from anaemia at the age of 10 weeks. Pixabay

The study showed that more than half the children were already suffering from anaemia at the age of 10 weeks, and by 24 weeks, more than 90 per cent had low haemoglobin and red blood cell counts.

Using statistical analyses, the team was able to show the following: despite several vaccinations, the risk of finding a lack of protective antibodies against diphtheria, pneumococci and other pathogens in the blood of 18-month-olds was more than twice as high in anaemic infants compared to those who were not anaemic.

In a second study, the research team administered a powder containing micronutrients to 127 infants slightly over six months old on a daily basis for four months.

In 85 of these children, the powder also contained iron; the other 42 children received no iron supplement. When the children were vaccinated against measles at the age of nine months- those children who also received iron as a dietary supplement developed a stronger immune response.

Not only did they have more measles antibodies in their blood at the age of 12 months, but their antibodies were also better at recognising the pathogens, the researchers said.

Iron deficiency during infancy reduces vaccine efficacy: Study
The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends feeding infants exclusively with breastmilk for the first six months. Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends feeding infants exclusively with breastmilk for the first six months to avoid infection with diseases transmitted in contaminated water.

Also Read: Inadequate Calcium And Vitamin D Intake Leads To Osteoporosis

For that reason, the research team did not give the children the dietary supplement powder until they were seven months old.

The research team believe that adopting the recommendation would be a good move because preventing anaemia in young children by supplementing the iron in their diet would improve the protection provided by other vaccinations. (IANS)

Previous articleInadequate Calcium And Vitamin D Intake Leads To Osteoporosis
Next articleSmart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Inadequate Calcium And Vitamin D Intake Leads To Osteoporosis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that calcium and vitamin D deficiencies lead to a higher risk of osteoporosis and poor bone health. For the findings, published in...
Read more
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Keeps Him Warm in Trying Circumstances

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed what keeps him warm in trying circumstances. Amitabh, who is currently hospitalised with Covid-19, took to Instagram, where he...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Smart Is Sexy : Sapiosexuals

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Are you someone who is naturally drawn towards something 'more'? Do you often find yourself contemplating over what your partner's perspectives or thought process?...
Read more

Iron Deficiency During Infancy May Reduce Vaccinations’ Efficacy

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that iron deficiency during infancy may reduce the protection that vaccinations provide. Findings from two clinical studies...
Read more

Inadequate Calcium And Vitamin D Intake Leads To Osteoporosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that calcium and vitamin D deficiencies lead to a higher risk of osteoporosis and poor bone health. For the findings, published in...
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals What Keeps Him Warm in Trying Circumstances

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed what keeps him warm in trying circumstances. Amitabh, who is currently hospitalised with Covid-19, took to Instagram, where he...
Read more

Uber, Bajaj Partner Auto Drivers to Install Safety Partitions

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber and Bajaj Auto on Wednesday announced they are partnering with auto drivers to install safety partitions just behind the driver seat...
Read more

PM Modi Tweets About Rafale Aircraft Landing on Indian Soil

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a video of the first set of Rafale aircraft landing on Indian soil with a Sanskrit phrase where he...
Read more

Fertility May Decline in Post Pandemic World: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Post-Covid-19, fertility will plausibly decline due to economic uncertainty and increased childcare burdens worldwide, especially in the high-income countries, say researchers. The study, published in...
Read more

Vice President Calls for Protecting, Promoting Various Indian Languages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called for protecting and promoting various Indian languages through the use of mother tongue in different fields...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,969FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada