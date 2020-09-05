Saturday, September 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Is Astrology Important For Matrimony?
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationships

Is Astrology Important For Matrimony?

Is astrology important for a matrimonial relationship?

0
Matrimony
An Indian bride applies henna or mehndi to her hands and feet before the wedding. The belief is that the deeper the final colour, the more she will be loved by her husband or some say, her mother‐in‐law. Unsplash

Matrimony, the holiest of all alliances, in all cultures but especially in the Indian context. India’s customs and traditions lay a great emphasis on whether the stars align for your upcoming nuptials.

While it is widely believed that marriages are made in heaven, they idea is that they need to go through a number of processes on earth. Astrology plays a major role when finalising a matrimonial alliance. In fact it is believed that astrology is very important for the success of any relationship. It is a very normal practice in our country for parents/families to match horoscopes of prospective brides and grooms before going ahead with any step or process related to marriage.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook for more updates.

Matrimony
Wearing toe rings is not just the significance of married women but there is science behind it. Normally toe rings are worn on the second toe. A particular nerve from the second toe connects the uterus and passes to heart. The uterus is strengthened when you wear the toe ring on this finger. Unsplash

Whenever a matrimonial alliance is being fixed, it is imperative to have a thorough study of horoscopes and stars. There are other ways to do the same, such as face reading and reading body vibrations. All these aim at determining accurately the different ‘doshas’ or planetary defects that might exist in a prospective relationship. Some of the most common ‘doshas’ are ‘Khuja dosha’ – popularly referred to as ‘Mangal dosha’, ‘Rahu dosha’ and ‘Sarpa dosha’. Apart from these, there are a few other doshas related to the yog of two individuals and other aspects related to horoscope.

Also Read: World Sexual Health Day: Know More About STDs

The remedies of each of these planetary defects are determined on the basis of ‘Gochara Phala’, following which different pujas and rituals are conducted to ensure that a couple goes into the institution of marriage peacefully and amicably. Apart from this, a study is also conducted of the different ‘Guna’ (virtues) of prospective bride and groom. Out of 36 ‘Gunas’, at least 18 must match for a healthy and happy marriage. However, this too can be taken care of through a few pujas and rituals.

Besides, astrology or horoscope matching also plays a crucial role in giving a heads up for matrimony and preparing a couple for the challenges that they might come across in their married life. (IANS)

Previous articleTeacher’s Day: Indian Hockey Players Recall Influence of their Coaches
Next articleHere Are Some Educational Podcasts For You This Teacher’s Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more
Environment

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more
Entertainment

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Humans To Be Blamed For Extinct Mammals: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY 2100, THE NUMBER OF MAMMAL SPECIES GOING EXTINCT GLOBALLY IS LIKELY TO REACH 558 IF CONSERVATION EFFORTS ARE NOT STEPPED UP, RESEARCHERS HAVE...
Read more

New Evidence May Show How Water Originated on Earth

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A study published this week offers evidence regarding how water originated on Earth, and the clues come from some of the oldest rocks in...
Read more

5 Unmissable Performances of Pankaj Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pankaj Tripathi turned 44 on Saturday. The versatile actor has explored every medium as an actor -- theatre, television, films and OTT -- and...
Read more

Nature Lovers Demand Natural Policy For Vulture Conservation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Nature lovers and bird watchers on Saturday expressed grave concern over the fast declining vulture population in the country and demanded a national policy...
Read more

Kindness Can be Good for Health, Well-Being: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, the researchers have revealed that performing acts of kindness and helping other people can be good for people's health and...
Read more

Arthritis Drugs Can Improve Early Stages of Heart Disease: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Drugs used to treat initial signs of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can also improve the early stages of heart disease, according to a new study. Having...
Read more

Harness the Power of Technology to Make Teaching, Learning Joyful: Vice-President

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Emphasising the need for more use of technology in education that has been necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday...
Read more

Nature Has Been My Biggest Teacher: Bhumi Pednekar

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar says nature has been her biggest teacher in life. Bhumi opened up on the subject on the occasion of Teacher's Day...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x