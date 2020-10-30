Is Intelligence Necessary When It Comes to Making Money- Greatway Financial Weighs In

By Jamie Cartwright

Intelligence might help you score well on a math test or enable success in academia, but it’s not necessarily a determining factor when it comes to acquiring and handling money well. Why? When it comes to gifts, humans are broadly and distinctively equipped—if you’re lacking in one realm, it’s likely because you excel in another.

At Greatway Financial, we’ve found that intelligence isn’t a determining factor in wealth acquisition. While a quick wit and high IQ will certainly help you excel in other areas, it doesn’t guarantee you’ll be gifted at making or handling money. In fact, it seems to have no real bearing at all. According to our research and experience, here are six factors that really do play into how much money you make and how well you’re able to manage it.

Patience and the ability to listen

Money is the result of noticing opportunities and capitalizing on them. It doesn’t matter how smart you are; if you’re not able to see the unique opportunities around you because you’re not looking for them, you’ll never reach your full potential (financially or otherwise).

The best opportunities in the world are missed because many fail to see them. The good news is that showing up to each day with optimism and a listening ear doesn’t require intelligence or a sky-high IQ—it just takes mindfulness and a dash of patience. The opportunities are already there, financial success follows if you notice them.

Discipline and persistence

If mindful living is what unveils opportunities to us, discipline and persistence are what allow us to follow through. At the end of the day, even the best opportunities are useless if you don’t have the drive to buckle down and see them through to the end. Interestingly, neither discipline nor persistence is impacted by an individual’s intelligence—each is determined entirely by the work ethic and core practices. In other words, you don’t have to be smart to make money and succeed; you just must consistently show up.

Knowing your strengths

Making money isn’t just about acquiring an intelligence you don’t have. It’s about knowing your own strengths and using them to your advantage. At Greatway Financial, we believe firmly that everyone has unique gifts that, when valued and used, lead to both personal fulfillment and financial success.

Rather than becoming critical of yourself for not being “intelligent enough” or “smart enough,” consciously focus on the skills and talents, you do have. The beautiful thing about gifts is that they grow wildly when nurtured. If you take time to consciously catalog and value what you bring to the table, you’ll likely find you have more to offer than you ever previously imagined.

Preparedness

Some business leaders have gone as far as to suggest that smart people make the worst entrepreneurs. Why? Intelligent individuals are usually well-aware of their own intellect. This can inflate their ego to hindering proportions and, interestingly, lead to chronic procrastination and a poor work ethic.

While the intelligent individual has spent his or her own life relying on their intellect as a fast-track to perceived success, the rest of us are accustomed to putting in the work, staying persistent, overcoming barriers, and preparing for whatever comes our way. At Greatway Financial, we believe it’s this preparedness that is key—a valuable trait that requires a strong work ethic.

Willingness to lean on resources

No matter how gifted or intelligent you are, you’ll never have all the abilities you need to reach your full potential–at least, not on your own. In a large part, making money and managing wealth includes finding resources and using them effectively. More importantly, finding those resources requires acknowledging and accepting your limitations—something that many highly intelligent individuals seem to struggle with.

At Greatway Financial, we know there’s so much power in asking for help when you need it. Learning how to delegate tasks and enlist in collaborative efforts to solve problems and succeed doesn’t mean your own gifts aren’t good enough—it means you understand your own limitations and you’ve discovered how to dynamically overcome them.

Kindness

It costs no money and requires no genius to simply be kind. Outside of the interpersonal benefits, choosing kindness may also boost financial success. Why? When you’re the sort of person who makes others feel cared for and valued, they’re more likely to open doors for you. Those doors will lead to a multitude of rich benefits—new relationships, engaging opportunities, and more—but they will also likely present you opportunities for success in the realms of business and wealth acquisition.

Capitalizing on your own personability, intelligence and kindness contribute to profitable in this digital era. In the next 10 years alone, experts project that AI will fully automate many warehouses, manufacturing, research, pharmaceutical, and advertising jobs.

In a job landscape that is evolving quickly towards automation, personability and the ability to connect with becomes more valuable than ever.

The bottom line? If you learn how to deliver value and engage meaningfully with the individuals in your social circles and beyond and strive to fill their needs, you’ll find the money follows regardless of how you performed in school or how smart you are.

