Monday, March 1, 2021
Is It The Pursuit Of Happiness, Peace That Makes Indians Meditate?

The quest for peace and happiness was followed by better sleep, personal growth, and stress management

Meditation is key to healthy life. Pixabay

What makes Indians meditate? According to a recent survey by meditation and mindfulness app ThinkRight.me, it is the pursuit of happiness, peace, and personal growth that keeps most Indians going in the meditation sphere.

Spanning 1,000 individuals between the age group of 18 to 60 years, across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, the survey also cites stress management and better sleep as other key areas where meditation has helped individuals. From an app data perspective, almost 40 percent of the users of ThinkRight. I meditated daily in 2020, spending a total of 2.64 billion minutes on the app in the entire year.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The survey also revealed how meditation helps different age groups differently. Peace and happiness top the charts across all age groups — and goes up as one grows older, as one in two people aged between 36-45 years meditate for peace and happiness compared to 1 in 5 among the 18-25 age group.

The age bracket of 18-25 years and 46-55 years showed similar patterns; the quest for peace and happiness was followed by better sleep, personal growth, and stress management, in that order. When it comes to city-specific analysis, most women in Mumbai meditate to seek peace and personal growth, while Punekars and people in Bengaluru are in search of peace and happiness.

meditate
Meditate to seek peace and personal growth. Pixabay

Delhiites turn to meditation for better sleep and stress management.

As per Rajan Navani, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of JetSynthesys, the company which owns the app, “India often tops the charts when it comes to studies on stress and anxiety. We launched ThinkRight.me two years back to make the benefits of meditation accessible to all. We are big believers of the power of thinking right, therefore the name, because our thoughts do guide how our day and life pan out. All the daily affirmations and guided meditation sessions on ThinkRight. I am born out of this core belief, and we hope to use these survey findings to make TRM an even more compelling proposition. With time, we also hope more people take to meditation and a more mindful way of life so collectively there’s a positive change in people’s overall mental and emotional well-being.

ALSO READ: Diva Yoga: Towards a Healthy Mind and a Healthy Body

The onset of 2020 brought with it Covid-19, a global pandemic that has been harsh on most individuals and the app data is proof of that reality.

According to this platform with over 2 million downloads, the maximum traffic seen on the app was during the months of April 2020 to June 2020, during the Covid-19 induced lockdown, with daily active users increasing by 50 percent coupled with a significant increase in subscriptions too. The daily positive affirmations followed by guided meditation offerings top the charts for what helped app users the most in 2020. (IANS/SP)

