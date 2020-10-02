Friday, October 2, 2020
Ishaan Khatter Talks About His Fitness Regime

Actor Ishaan Khatter opens ups about his fitness regime, says would train 12-14 hours a day for six days a week

Ishaan Khatter
After making his first screen appearance as a child in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, starring Kapoor, Khatter worked as an assistant director to Abhishek Chaubey on his film Udta Punjab (2016) and Danish Renzu on the independent film Half Widow (2017). Wikimedia Commons

Ahead of the release of Khaali Peeli, actor Ishaan Khatter opened up about the fitness regime he followed to get in shape for his role in the film.

From yoga to weight training and dance, Ishaan tried out various fitness regimes to keep fit for the romantic action drama.

“We would train 12 to 14 hours a day for six days a week, and sometimes all seven. I tried barre work, yoga, gymnastics, and rope mallakhamb. I took it very seriously. I definitely was 10 times fitter by the end of it! I went all out in terms of my diet,” recalled Ishaan.

Actor Ishaan Khatter seen at an event. Wikimedia commons

“It was the first time I incorporated weights as a regular and central part of my routine. It all starts and ends with the mind,” he shared.

According to Ishaan, dance is the best way to burn calories.

“I tried different styles of dance. I started the day with basic ballet. Dancing is pure joy. It’s always going to be the easiest way to burn calories, but dance so much more than fitness for me. Fitness is co-related but is, in a way, a separate passion of mine,” he added.

“Early on, I remember being outdoors a lot and playing games in society with other kids. At some point, I got more into sports. Dancing was always second nature and eventually turned into a major passion by the time I was a teenager,” Ishaan continued. (IANS)

