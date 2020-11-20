Friday, November 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country
IndiaLead StorySports

ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

2020-21 season will be the biggest ISL to date

0
ISL 2020-21
Fans will be able to see a number of exciting new stars on their television screens. Pinterest

When ATK took on Chennaiyin FC in the last Indian Super League (ISL) season’s final, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a frightening reality across the country. Played behind closed doors, the final was one of the last sporting events held in the country before normal life essentially shut down.

Fast forward eight months, ISL will become the first major sporting event in the country to return to the daily lives of people as the action unfolds in Goa starting Friday with the tournament opener between Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan. Once again, there will be no fans with all teams converging in Goa under the protection of a bio-secure bubble.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

But that won’t be the only thing different about this season.

For starters, the 2020-21 season will be the biggest ISL to date, with the addition of SC East Bengal taking the total number of teams to 11 and the number of matches to 115, up from 95 last season.

ISL 2020-21
The innovative ‘fan wall’ concept will see home and away fans cheer on their teams through two LED screens mounted in the stadiums. Pinterest

East Bengal’s entry and defending champions ATK’s merger with Mohun Bagan mean that two of the oldest names in Indian football will go head-to-head in the ISL for the first time. The much-awaited Kolkata Derby in ISL will kick off on November 27.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जमानत पर रिहा हुए कंप्यूटर बाबा, जानिए उनके साधु से कैदी बनने के पीछे का हर राज़

“After the fixtures came out, we have been told about the derby and how big the derby is,” a new East Bengal recruit and former Norwich City star Anthony Pilkington was quoted as saying in an ISL media release. “So, I really cannot wait to get the season going and it is going to be really exciting I am sure.”

Fans will be able to see a number of exciting new stars on their television screens, with the likes of former Reading striker Adam le Fondre and former Newcastle United defender Steven Taylor deciding to make the trip to India. Others, like last season’s joint top scorer Nerijus Valskis, who has now joined Jamshedpur FC, and India’s rock-at-the-back Sandesh Jhingan, who signed for ATK Mohun Bagan, will exchange their old jerseys for new ones.

ALSO READ: An Unsung Hero Of The Caribbean: Dr. Jung Bahadur Singh of Guyana (1886 -1956): Politician, Ship Doctor, Labour Leader And Protector Of Indians

And while fans will have to stay at home, the three stadiums hosting matches this season in Goa — Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, GMC Stadium in Bambolim, and Tilak Maidan in Vasco — will not be devoid of their presence. The innovative ‘fan wall’ concept will see home and away fans cheer on their teams through two LED screens mounted in the stadiums. (IANS)

Previous articlePM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts
Next articleAgra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more
Lead Story

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more
Lead Story

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Few Tips To Maximize Kitchen Space And Use Smart Storage Solutions

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The kitchen is at the heart of every Indian home. And with the onset of COVID 19, most of us have taken the control...
Read more

A Home Away From Home: A Guide To Your Solo Trip To Switzerland

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Traveling alone can be the most therapeutic form of self-indulgence! By traveling alone, one can engage with their new surroundings unfiltered by the prejudices,...
Read more

Transparent Stretchable Plastic Film Used In Food Packing Can Inactivate Coronavirus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have claimed that transparent stretchable plastic (PVC) film used in packaging meat, fruit, other foods, and to protect surfaces, can inactivate the novel...
Read more

India To Soon Launch Bhutanese Satellites To Space

India NewsGram Desk - 0
 Launching the second phase of the RuPay card, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced that India will soon be sending Bhutanese satellites to space. "India...
Read more

Agra Mayor To Remove Taj Mahal Restriction of 5K Visitors Per Day

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Mayor of Agra, Naveen Jain, has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ministry of culture to remove the restriction...
Read more

ISL 2020-21 Will Become Major Sporting Event in Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
When ATK took on Chennaiyin FC in the last Indian Super League (ISL) season's final, the COVID-19 pandemic was just starting to become a...
Read more

PM To Initiate ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojana’ in Two UP Districts

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Yogi Adityanath government is rolling out the 'Har Ghar Nal Yojana' to benefit over 41 lakh villagers of Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts, who...
Read more

Experts Doubt on Mouthwash Preventing Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As we go through studies claiming that widely-available mouthwashes can kill the deadly novel coronavirus, health experts in India cast doubts on such studies,...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada