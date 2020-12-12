ISRO To Launch Communication Satellite on Dec 17

India will launch a communication satellite CMS-01, formerly named GSAT-12R, on December 17 evening, using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket’s XL variant numbered as PSLV-C50, the Indian space agency said on Friday.

According to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the PSLV-C50 rocket carrying CMS-01 is tentatively scheduled to blast off at 3.41 p.m. on December 17 from the second launch pad at the rocket port in Sriharikota.

The launch is subject to weather conditions, the ISRO added.

CMS-01 is a communication satellite envisaged for providing services in the Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum, which will include the Indian mainland, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands.

The 42nd communication satellite of India, it will have a mission life of seven years.

The 44-meter-high four staged/engine PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in ‘XL’ configuration (with six strap-on motors hugging the first stage).

The PSLV in the normal configuration is a four-stage/engine expendable rocket powered by solid and liquid fuels alternatively with six booster motors strapped on to the first stage to give higher thrust during the initial flight moments.

The Indian space agency has PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors, larger PSLV-XL, and the Core Alone variant without any strap-on motors.

The choice of the rocket to be used for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit where the satellite has to be orbited.

About 20 minutes into its flight, PSLV-C50 will eject CMS-01 into geosynchronous transfer orbit (GTO) and from there, the satellite will be taken up and positioned at geosynchronous stationary orbit.

The CMS-01 will be a replacement for GSAT-12 that weighed 1,410 kg and was launched on July 11, 2011, with a mission life of eight years.

ISRO Chairman K. Sivan had earlier said the PSLV-C50 rocket will be followed by the launch of a new small rocket Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) carrying EOS-02 (Earth Observation Satellite), and Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV) carrying EOS-3.

The other Indian satellites that are ready for launch are GISAT and Microsat-2A.

The launch of the GISAT-1 satellite slated for March 5 this year was postponed due to technical reasons a day before the launch.

The GISAT-1 satellite will be carried by a GSLV rocket. The GSLV rocket was dismantled after the launch was called off, and is being refurbished. The rocket’s cryogenic engine has been brought down and it is being readied again.

The GSLV carrying GISAT-1 is expected to fly after PSLV C50. (IANS)