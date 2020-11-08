ISRO To Provide Generic Names To Its Communication Satellites

Now it is official. The Indian space agency has decided to go generic in naming its communication satellites as well after earth observation satellites (EOS).
On Saturday, post the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C49 (PSLV-C49), putting into orbit India’s own radar imaging satellite EOS-01 (formerly RISAT-2BR2), the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), K. Sivan, said the next rocket to fly will be PSLV-C50 with CMS-01 satellite.
The acronym CMS stands for Communication Satellite and the 01 tagged to it is the serial number. As per plans, ISRO will launch the GSAT-12R satellite using the PSLV-C50.
“Nowadays satellites have multiple payloads for varied users and hence a thematic satellite may be a misnomer and ISRO might have decided to go for a generic name,” M. Annadurai, who retired as Director, U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), formerly ISRO Satellite Centre, had told IANS.
“Naming of the satellite should be done at the start of the project so that traceability of the components is easy and the project documentation is complete,” he added.