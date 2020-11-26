Friday, November 27, 2020
Education IT Ministry And IBM Tie Up For Education and Skilling of Youth
Education

IT Ministry And IBM Tie Up For Education and Skilling of Youth

Creating critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and next-generation innovators through the Common Services Centre Academy

IBM
Creating next generation innovators through the Common Services Centre Academy. Pinterest

IBM India on Thursday said it has collaborated with the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create a robust education and skilling ecosystem that creates critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and next-generation innovators through the Common Services Centre Academy.

As part of the partnership, CSC Academy – part of the Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme of India’s flagship Digital India program — and IBM will foster the capability and development of learners with diverse backgrounds and educational needs.

They will extensively use technology, teaching, and delivering specialized courses/ training programs in areas including Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to train learners such as village-level entrepreneurs, functionaries, and stakeholders of the CSC program.

As a part of the collaboration, IBM will curate and provide content from its key skilling program – SkillsBuild and STEM for Girls — to be used for the training services and in the community development program that is currently being conducted across the 6,000 CSC Academies.

IBM
CSC Academy is a part of the Common Services Centre (CSC) scheme of India’s flagship Digital India program. Pinterest

“This collaboration with IBM aligns with the National Education Policy’s emphasis on learning 21st-century skills to ensure the future-readiness of India’s youth and realizing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd., said in a statement.

As India moves into post-Covid industry transformation, there is a huge requirement of skilled manpower in futuristic technologies like computer-aided design, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, image processing, Internet of Things (IoT), data science, cloud computing, blockchain, etc.

“Exponential technologies like AI and Hybrid Cloud can drive path-breaking innovations and fuel the nation’s digital India vision. To make this a reality there is a need to create the right avenues and platforms for learners to be equipped with industry-ready skills,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India/South Asia. (IANS)

