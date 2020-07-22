Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India IT Sector Will Now Work From Home Till Dec 31
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

IT Sector Will Now Work From Home Till Dec 31

Work-from-home relaxation for IT firms

0
Work-from-home relaxation for IT firms
The relaxations to the norms brought about for the convenience and safety of the IT sector employees amid the pandemic were due to end on July 31. Pixabay

In a major relief for IT companies, BPOs, and their employees, the Centre has extended the relaxations of norms for such companies to allow ‘work from home’ for their staff till December 31, 2020.

The relaxations to the norms brought about for the convenience and safety of the IT sector employees amid the pandemic were due to end on July 31.

Follow us on Instagram to get more updates from us!! 

“DoT has further extended the relaxations in the Terms and Conditions for Other Service Providers (OSPs) up to 31st December 2020 to facilitate work from home in view of the ongoing concern due to #COVID19,” said a tweet by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Work-from-home relaxation for IT firms
The Centre has extended the relaxations of norms for such companies to allow ‘work from home’ for their staff till December 31, 2020. Pixabay

The government had first relaxed the norms till April and later extended it till July 31.

The industry has hailed the decision.

Also Read: Learn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

Thanking Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and DoT Secretary Anshu Prakash, Nasscom President Debjani Ghosh tweeted that the move will ensure business continuity and employee safety along with an increase of the industry’s talent pool in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji tweeted: “Thank you to the government for their tremendous support on the new ways of working from day 1. This has helped tremendously in further elevating our standing and responsiveness globally.” (IANS)

Previous articleLearn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’
Next articleEarly Menstruation Linked To Menopause Issues

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Early Menstruation Linked To Menopause Issues

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and night sweats decades later at menopause. For the...
Read more
Lead Story

Learn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

NewsGram Desk - 0
Two NASA astronauts have installed a tools storage unit, dubbed robot hotel, to the outside of the International Space Station, freeing up living space...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Early Menstruation Linked To Menopause Issues

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have found that early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and night sweats decades later at menopause. For the...
Read more

IT Sector Will Now Work From Home Till Dec 31

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major relief for IT companies, BPOs, and their employees, the Centre has extended the relaxations of norms for such companies to allow...
Read more

Learn About NASA’s New ‘Robot Hotel’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Two NASA astronauts have installed a tools storage unit, dubbed robot hotel, to the outside of the International Space Station, freeing up living space...
Read more

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,786FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada