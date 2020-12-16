Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

'Biryani & Pulao Collection', brings forward 10 gems from heritage kitchens of India

0
biryani and pulao
The Biryani & Pulao collection embodies the dining legacy and finest cuisine offerings from ITC Hotels. IANS

ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of the ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’. United in their Diversity, Biryani and Pulao has permeated every region with their universal appeal. The Biryani & Pulao collection embodies the dining legacy and finest cuisine offerings from ITC Hotels.

Authentic recipes served at select banquets, these preparations have been a favourite of many for decades. Curated with great thought, the ‘Biryani & Pulao Collection’, brings forward 10 gems from heritage kitchens of India. Fine aromas, distinct taste, textures, and simplicity that takes you back to tradition. Carefully prepared and perfected over the years by renowned master chefs of ITC Hotels, the Biryani & Pulao Collection can now be savored by all.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Anil Chadha, COO-ITC Hotels says, “The Biryani & Pulao Collection is a strong reminder of our culture. At ITC Hotels we make significant investments in cuisine research. The richness of India’s ingredients, the backstory of each preparation, and the passion of our team to make this story be heard louder encouraged us to create this collection and bring the aromas closer home. This collection covers biryani and pulao from all four regions — north, south, east, and west. Crafted with the utmost care and hygiene to ensure your well-being and a safe dining experience, the Biryani and Pulao Collection by ITC Hotels is an ode to the legendary dishes, crafted by the Master Chefs of ITC Hotels for diners to enjoy.”

ALSO READ: ITC Hotels Will Help You Raise A Toast For 2021

The new menu has been introduced at a price range of Rs 625 to Rs 825. Each Biryani (chicken, mutton, or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either ‘Mirch Baingan ka Salan’ or any one of the three ‘raitas’: ‘Anar Kheera Raita’/ ‘Onion Pachadi’/ ‘Sarson Raita’. Complete your meal with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahid-E-Jaam”, with our compliments. The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients.

The Biryani & Pulao Collection is available on prominent food aggregator’s platform, Zomato, Swiggy & EazyDiner. In addition, the collection can be ordered via the ITC F&B App and Takeaway option. All deliveries will be enabled via ITC Hotels’ in-house car fleet with the ‘SAFE Car Promise’.The special take-out counter at each ITC Hotel has also been enhanced with hand sanitizers and thermometers to corroborate the health parameters of local food delivery partners. ITC Hotels has also enabled ‘no contact’ deliveries on all pre-paid orders and has implemented stringent measures and protocols, including mandatory temperature checks for all Chefs and Food & Beverage associates as part of its safe ‘WeAssure’ program. (IANS)

Previous articleStudy: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System
Next articleAction Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has challenged its critics claiming that 26,62,960 people have been provided employment in the last...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Study: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

NewsGram Desk - 0
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result...
Read more
Education

Adding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Action Plan Of UP Government Provided Employment To Over 26 Lakhs People

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Yogi Adityanath government has challenged its critics claiming that 26,62,960 people have been provided employment in the last...
Read more

ITC Hotels Announced Their Biryani And Pulao Collection

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
ITC Hotels announced the expansion of its culinary offerings with the launch of the 'Biryani & Pulao Collection'. United in their Diversity, Biryani and...
Read more

Study: Can Covid19 Infection Cause Problems In Auditory System

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
After some reports linked Covid-19 with hearing loss, a new study has found no evidence of damage to the auditory system as a result...
Read more

Adding Climate Literacy To School Curricula A Long Overdue Key To Solve

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its launch just two months ago, the international campaign to secure stepped-up ambition on climate education and support the growth of the green...
Read more

Virtual Dating Has Become The New Favourite Among Indian Singles

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined the rules for online dating in the country. With the enforced lockdown restrictions and social distancing norms in place,...
Read more

Understanding Some Myths Associated With Egg Freezing

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A ticking biological clock is a primary reason women choose to freeze their eggs. A woman's fertility peaks during her 20s and starts to...
Read more

The Survival Story Of Indian Art Market During Covid-19 Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Since its evolution, humankind has been threatened by numerous calamities but has always sustained its existence. Covid-19 is another such event that has impacted...
Read more

Online Casinos In India – Is Online Gambling Legal?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dennis Ozkohen Residents of India have a great love for gambling and throughout the years, have enjoyed playing a variety of games. The question...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada