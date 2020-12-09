Jack Daniel’s Recommends Recipes For Your Go-To Winter Drink

Warm your spirits and have yourself a happy holiday season by creating some classic winter drinks in the comfort of your own home. Jack Daniel’s recommends trying these recipes to determine your go-to winter drink for years to come. Whether your food is served on a table for two, or your pandemic pod extends to a slightly larger social circle, these easily scalable winter cocktails set a festive mood.

TENNESSEE COFFEE

Ingredients: 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7,1 Mug Coffee, 1 tsp Brown Sugar, Coffee Creamer, Whipped Cream (Garnish), Coffee Beans (Garnish).

Method: Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a mug of coffee, Add cream and a spoonful of brown sugar, Top with whipped cream and coffee beans, and stir.

Garnish: Whip Cream and Coffee Beans.

TENNESSEE TODDY

Ingredients: 60 ml Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, 15 ml honey, 15 ml lemon juice, Cinnamon stick, 120 ml hot water.

Method: Pour Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 into a heavy mug, Add honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice, Top with hot water and stir.

HOLIDAY WITH HONEY

Ingredients: 45 ml Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, 15 ml Vanilla Liqueur, 15 ml Heavy Cream, 90 ml Hot Coffee.

Method: Stir and serve in a mug, garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Garnish: Whipped Cream, Cinnamon. (IANS)