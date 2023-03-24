Terrorist gunned down in Jammu and Kashmir





"In addition, a bag was also recovered with varied war like stores, taking total recovery to three AK rifles and six magazines. Apart from this, more than 200 rounds of AK rifles rounds, three pistols along with three magazines, two Chinese type grenades and miscellanies items to including medicines, food items etc were recovered."



"Indian Army remains vigilant at the LoC, making all efforts to remain steadfast in its task to not allow adversary in inserting terrorists to disturb peace and stability in Kashmir."



There has been a significant drop in ceasefire violations by Pakistan since a renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in 2021 but infiltration attempts keep on taking place.



Traditionally the graph of infiltration is down during the winter months when snow blocks the passes but levels of infiltration start to rise after snows begin to melt. (KB/IANS)