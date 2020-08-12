Wednesday, August 12, 2020
Janmashtami: Learn Five Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life

Learn these important life lessons from Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami. Pixabay

By Muskan Bhatnagar

According to Hindu Panchang, every year, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations take place on the Ashtami date of Krishna Paksha of Bhado month and in Rohin Nakshatra. This year, Janmashtami is on August 12, but this time too, due to ‘Panchang Bhed’, Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 11 in some places and on August 12 in some places. Lord Krishna was born on Ashtami Tithi, so this year on August 11, the Ashtami date will start from 7:45 am to 6:45 am on the morning of August 12.

Lord Krishna played an important role in the Mahabharata. He was the one who gave Arjuna knowledge about religion and unrighteousness. Lord Krishna had made Arjuna aware of the knowledge in Gita. All knowledge of life can be found in Gita and it describes the essence of life in detail. Many things can be learned from Gita and the teachings of Lord Krishna, through which success can be achieved by following it in your life.

Lessons from Lord Krishna to Achieve Success in Life

Lord Krishna was very naughty in his childhood yet remained calm whenever he faced an adversity. Pexels

Work Calmly and Patiently

Everyone knows about the child form of Lord Krishna, balgopal, was very naughty in his childhood. But whenever he faced adversity, his nature always remained calm. Krishna ji was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and he knew that Kansa wanted to kill him, yet he remained calm and gave a befitting reply to every attack of Kansa when the time came. It teaches us that one should keep his mind calm even in difficult times. One should not give up the peaceful nature even under adverse circumstances.

Live an Ordinary Life

Lord Krishna always believed in living life like ordinary people. In Gokul, he lived and played with other normal children. Lord Krishna considered everyone to be his friend. From this, it is learned that no matter how high a person grows, he should live a simple life.

Never Give Up

Lord Krishna never panicked when bad times came. He fought fiercely against every adversity. He was persuaded that one should work prudently in bad times. Lord Krishna has conveyed the message of never giving up. One should keep trying till the end, till the result is in their favor.

Everyone exemplifies the friendship of Lord Krishna and Sudama. Wikimedia Commons

Fulfill Friendships

Everyone exemplifies the friendship of Lord Krishna and Sudama. This friendship is famous not just because of the love of both of them, but also because of respect for each other. Shri Krishna always supported his friends Sudama and Arjuna.

Always Respect Parents

Devaki gave birth to Shri Krishna but was raised by Yashoda and Nanda in Gokul. Knowing that his own parents are far from him, Shri Krishna loved him wholeheartedly. He left no stone unturned in honoring and respecting them.

