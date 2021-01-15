Friday, January 15, 2021
IndiaLead Story

January 15 – Indian Army Day: Day of Honour To The Valiant Soldiers of India

Today on January 15, 2021, India observes the 73rd Indian Army Day

Indian Army Day
The Indian Army Day essentially marks the beginning of the Indian Army as it is known today: proud, dignified, and fearless!

They fight with the courage of a lion king, they set their heads high in glory, they never fail to maintain the pride and dignity of the Indian National Flag, and they work day and night for us to ensure that the people of their nation are sleeping peacefully at their homes- They are known as the Indian Army!

On January 15 every year, India observes the Indian Army Day, in remembrance of the valiant sons of the Motherland who spare no pain in sacrificing their lives to protect their country whom they love as their own mother. The soldiers of India have set the greatest example of rendering selfless service and fraternity among all!

Today on January 2021, India observes the 73rd Indian Army Day. Today, the whole of our nation also pays tribute to the valor of the Bravehearts on this day and thank them for their selfless service to mother India.

Indian Army
On January 15 every year, India observes the Indian Army Day, in remembrance of the valiant sons of the Motherland. Pinterest

History and Significance of Indian Army Day

January 15 marks the day when Lt. Gen KM Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Butcher who was the last British commander-in-chief of India, in the year 1949. He adopted the slogan ‘Jai Hind’ which means ‘Victory of India’. Lt. Gen KM Carriappa is one of the only two people who received the title of Field Marshal of India. He played an important role in the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

This day essentially marks the beginning of the Indian Army as it is known today: proud, dignified, and fearless! Apart from this, it is also meant as a day to honor those soldiers who have selflessly sacrificed their lives for the love of their country. 

Celebration of 73rd Indian Army Day

To celebrate Army Day in the year 2021, the Indian Army has also organized a marathon- “Vijay Run” to “commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations of India’s resounding victory over Pakistan in 1971,” ADP-PI, the Indian Army has tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Jai Hind, Jai Jawan!

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

Previous articleHow and Where Covid Vax Will Set Up in Delhi

