January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world”. Books are incredibly powerful having the ability to teach us, move us, and influence the way we think.

It is amazing that someone could record their thoughts, observation, and experiences on the pages, and then someone else, completely unrelated to them can just read and learn from them and can apply in their lives.

The books related to life lessons or self-help are a boon for us as they not only teach us but take us on adventures, give us new perspectives, help shape us and the most powerful ones can change our lives forever.

Reading life lesson or self-help books gives us an experience that we probably never had, and might never have, but the knowledge we acquire from them leaves us with the wisdom and courage to handle similar situations if they ever happen to us. By reading these kinds of books you can learn valuable life lessons to apply to your own.

Check out, these Self-help books to read this new year’s month:

IKIGAI: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life:

IKIGAI: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Hector Garcia, Albert Liebermann. The word IKIGAI stands for “Purpose of Life”. The skills, interests, desires, and history makes us a perfect candidate for something. We all have an IKIGAI, all we need is to find it. The book unlocks and touches the various aspects of life which can help us achieve a happy and long life. The book imparts a few rules like smile, connect with nature, stay active, live in the moment, and follow your IKIGAI. It also shares theoretical as well as practical examples to guide an individual.

The Art Of The Good Life:

The art of the good life by Rolf Dobelli includes 52 rules for a good life. It talks about the practical ways of living your life and handling different situations in your life on a daily basis. The book is an easy read and with important rules.

The Obstacle Is The Way: The timeless art of turning trials into triumph:

The Obstacle Is The Way: The timeless art of turning trials into triumph by Ryan Holiday. The book narrates practical knowledge on how to perceive, act, and thrive in an uncertain and changing world and also tells how we can turn our own adversity into adversity.

The Little Book of Lykke: Secret of the World’s Happiest People

The Little Book of Lykke: Secret of the World’s Happiest People by Meik Wiking. The book imparts a treasure of useful tips and secrets for how to live a happier life. It reveals many fundamental facts that contribute to human happiness and shows how danish society has used them in everyday life in being the happiest people in the world.

The Power of Positive Thinking:

The power of positive thinking by Norman Vincent Peale defines the practical application of techniques to overcome defeat and win the confidence, success, and happiness in your life. It shares the formula of faith and optimism to apply and make the best of your life.