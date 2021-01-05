Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Education January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read
EducationEntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

Check out, these Self-help books to read this new year's month

0
books
Books on Self help. Pixabay

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon we can use to change the world”. Books are incredibly powerful having the ability to teach us, move us, and influence the way we think.

It is amazing that someone could record their thoughts, observation, and experiences on the pages, and then someone else, completely unrelated to them can just read and learn from them and can apply in their lives.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The books related to life lessons or self-help are a boon for us as they not only teach us but take us on adventures, give us new perspectives, help shape us and the most powerful ones can change our lives forever.

Reading life lesson or self-help books gives us an experience that we probably never had, and might never have, but the knowledge we acquire from them leaves us with the wisdom and courage to handle similar situations if they ever happen to us. By reading these kinds of books you can learn valuable life lessons to apply to your own.

Check out, these Self-help books to read this new year’s month:

IKIGAI: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life: 

Books
IKIGAI: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life. Flickr

IKIGAI: The Japanese secret to a long and happy life by Hector Garcia, Albert Liebermann. The word IKIGAI stands for “Purpose of Life”. The skills, interests, desires, and history makes us a perfect candidate for something. We all have an IKIGAI, all we need is to find it. The book unlocks and touches the various aspects of life which can help us achieve a happy and long life. The book imparts a few rules like smile, connect with nature, stay active, live in the moment, and follow your IKIGAI. It also shares theoretical as well as practical examples to guide an individual.

The Art Of The Good Life: 

The art of the good life by Rolf Dobelli includes 52 rules for a good life. It talks about the practical ways of living your life and handling different situations in your life on a daily basis. The book is an easy read and with important rules.

The Obstacle Is The Way: The timeless art of turning trials into triumph: 

The Obstacle Is The Way: The timeless art of turning trials into triumph by Ryan Holiday.  The book narrates practical knowledge on how to perceive, act, and thrive in an uncertain and changing world and also tells how we can turn our own adversity into adversity.

ALSO READ: Books And Authors In 2020

The Little Book of Lykke: Secret of the World’s Happiest People

books
The Little Book of Lykke: Secret of the World’s Happiest People. Flickr

The Little Book of Lykke: Secret of the World’s Happiest People by Meik Wiking. The book imparts a treasure of useful tips and secrets for how to live a happier life. It reveals many fundamental facts that contribute to human happiness and shows how danish society has used them in everyday life in being the happiest people in the world.

The Power of Positive Thinking: 

The power of positive thinking by Norman Vincent Peale defines the practical application of techniques to overcome defeat and win the confidence, success, and happiness in your life. It shares the formula of faith and optimism to apply and make the best of your life.

Previous articlePeople Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study
Next articleDell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms

NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus can be transiently airborne but preventive measures can keep one safe, says a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad,...
Read more
Lead Story

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile...
Read more
Health & Fitness

People Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus can be transiently airborne but preventive measures can keep one safe, says a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad,...
Read more

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile...
Read more

January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela...
Read more

People Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new...
Read more

Tissue Healing in Brain Can Lead To Tumour Growth, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the healing process that follows a brain injury -- from trauma to infection and stroke -- could spur tumour growth. "Our...
Read more

Gut Microbiome Play A Key Role In Treating Type 2 Diabetes

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers at Oregon State University in the US have found that a few organisms in the gut microbiome play a key role in type...
Read more

Survey: Digital Tools Can Enable In-Class Teaching In Rural Govt Schools

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Teachers prefer in-class teaching over online classes as an effective method to teach students, according to a survey. Conducted digitally by Sampark Foundation, the...
Read more

India Tourism Mart To Be Held In A Virtual Format

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India Tourism Mart (ITM), a buyer-seller meet organized by the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality (FAITH), will be held in a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada