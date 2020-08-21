Friday, August 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Majority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed
Lead StorySportsWorld

Majority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed

The online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research revealed that 27.8% firms want the Tokyo Games to be cancelled

0
Most Japanese companies want Olympics cancelled or postponed again: Survey
More than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again. Wikimedia Commons

A recent poll shows that more than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again.

Japan’s Kyodo news agency said on Thursday that in the online survey by Tokyo Shoko Research covering 12,857 companies, 27.8 per cent want the Tokyo Games to be cancelled while 25.8 per cent said the sporting event should be postponed again.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

That means a combined 53.6 per cent of the responding firms are against holding the games from July 23 to August 8, 2021, writes Xinhua news agency.

Most Japanese companies want Olympics cancelled or postponed again: Survey
Japan is suffering a second wave of COVID-19 infections. Unsplash

The survey, which was conducted between July 28 and August 11, shows that 46.2 per cent want the games to go ahead in some way — 22.5 per cent are in favour of holding the Olympics as planned, 18.4 per cent want it to be held but with fewer spectators and 5.3 per cent without any spectators.

Japan is suffering a second wave of COVID-19 infections, with new confirmed cases increased by 1178 in the country and 339 in Tokyo.

Also Read: Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko is urging residents to take thorough precautions in every aspect of daily life.

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori has said that the delayed Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled from July 24 to August 9 this year, could not be held next year if COVID-19 pandemic continues as it is. He also said that the games will have to be cancelled if it could not be held next year.

The organisers will start discussing concrete countermeasures against COVID-19 this autumn onwards with the Japanese government and Tokyo Metropolitan government. (IANS)

Previous articleFlushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study
Next articleHigh Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

High Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, is associated with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have recently reported that flushing public restroom toilets or urinals can spew clouds of particles carrying viruses, including Covid-19. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

Ocean League: New Global Campaign for Ocean Protection

NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Ocean Agency, in collaboration with creativity partner Adobe, on Friday launched the Ocean League, a new campaign...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

High Broccoli, Cabbage Consumption Linked to Low Heart Attack Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Higher consumption of cruciferous vegetables, such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage, is associated with less extensive blood vessel disease such as heart attack...
Read more

Majority Japanese Firms Want Tokyo Olympic Games to be Cancelled or Postponed

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A recent poll shows that more than half of Japanese companies want the Tokyo Olympic Games to be cancelled or postponed again. Japan's Kyodo news...
Read more

Flushing Public Toilets Can Spew Clouds of Particles Carrying Covid-19: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chinese researchers have recently reported that flushing public restroom toilets or urinals can spew clouds of particles carrying viruses, including Covid-19. The study, published in...
Read more

Ocean League: New Global Campaign for Ocean Protection

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and The Ocean Agency, in collaboration with creativity partner Adobe, on Friday launched the Ocean League, a new campaign...
Read more

Air Pollution Responsible For Asthma In Children

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have warned that children exposed to higher levels of fine particles in the air (known as PM2.5), (or air pollution) are more likely...
Read more

Empathy of Medical Students Decline In Clinical Phase, Study Finds

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
While medical students gain key healing skills as their education progresses, one important quality seems to wane: empathy. According to a study from Thomas Jefferson...
Read more

Adversity In Childhood Likely To Cause Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that adversity in childhood increases the risk of premature death in early adulthood (16-36 years of age). Childhood adversity includes child abuse...
Read more

New Study Predicts Extreme Hot Areas in U.S.

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
A new study predicts major U.S. population hot areas will be seeing the most extreme increases in heat in the coming decades, some of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,102FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada