Friday, March 26, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Japanese-Style Natural Forest Being Developed In Varanasi
EnvironmentLead Story

Japanese-Style Natural Forest Being Developed In Varanasi

The creation of an urban forest will make Kashi worth living and support its population. This will also help in environmental protection and will also encourage eco-tourism

0
Forest
This will benefit the environment and promote eco-tourism. Pixabay

A natural forest is being developed by using Japan’s Miyawaki method of afforestation on the outskirts of Undi village in Varanasi.

Japan’s Miyawaki is a technique pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, that helps in building dense, native forests.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The approach is supposed to ensure that plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual. It involves planting dozens of native species in the same area and becomes maintenance-free after the first 3 years.

Forest
For those interested in nature photography, the location would be a blessing. Pixabay

This will also help in environmental protection and will also encourage eco-tourism.

Being one of the oldest cities of the country, Varanasi is dotted with hundreds of sacred temples and ghats making it a spiritual destination in Uttar Pradesh.

Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) vice-chairman, Isha Duhan said that the development authority has sent a proposal for this project to the tourism department.

A natural forest will be developed in about 36.225 hectares of Undi village. The work of about 4.3 kilometers of fencing has started, which will be completed by July 2021. The proposed area is about 6 kilometers from the Jaunpur main road to the Ghazipur Road Ring Road Bypass.

In this regard, the city of Lord Shiva will be soon developed on the lines of Kyoto

The creation of an urban forest will make Kashi worth living and support its population.

The wetland will also be developed to maintain environmental protection while keeping this area free from encroachment.

Around five to six ponds are also being developed in such a way that in the coming year, tourists can hear the chirping of migratory birds.

Forest
Boating in the middle of the jungle would be an option for visitors. Unsplash

Cycle tracks are designed so that cycle tourers get a taste of the woodland as part of a longer ride.

One of the popular attractions of the forest will be the birdwatching point where one will need to walk quite far inside the park to reach the watchtower where birds can be seen.

This place will prove to be a boon for those doing nature photography. Visitors will be able to enjoy boating in the middle of the jungle.

ALSO READ: International Day of Forest: Plant Trees To Make World More Greener

A particular area has been allotted for Yoga and a food court where different delicacies will be served. Solar energy is also used to generate electricity.

A wooden bridge has been built so that people can witness the beauty of lotus ponds and floral ponds. The forest will also have its own garden where all varieties of flowers are available. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleHere’s How Holi Rituals Act As The Perfect Body-Rejuvenation Therapy
Next articleStudy: AI To Play Major Role In India’s Agricultural Development

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more
Business

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more
Business

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Yes, Your Second-Hand Car Needs Insurance. Here’s WHY

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Chola MS A common myth about owning second-hand cars is that you don’t have to insure them. Many new car owners are moving towards...
Read more

SYPWAI Platform – There Is A Place For Everyone Who Wants To Teach AI

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Evelina Brown SYPWAI has focused not on its expansion, but the development of companies as well AI introduction drives business growth and revenue by creating...
Read more

12 Most Prominent Reasons Why You Should Prefer To Buy USD

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Akash Sharma Foreign banks, as well as countries, actually have an inevitable demand for dollars for the purpose of international trading. Here we are...
Read more

History Dishtory: Adventures And Recipes From The Past

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever wondered what the first meal was on the Moon or the last one on the Titanic? Was a stuffed turkey actually...
Read more

Google Report: WFH Jobs Search Grew By 140 Percent Across India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With remote working becoming a norm during the initial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was 140 percent growth in "work from home WFH...
Read more

Suggesting The Mastery Of Five Elements To Maintain A Correct Balance

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Mental health rides on how we feel, and our emotions, in turn, are considerably shaped by socio-cultural norms. Thus, our early environment is crucial...
Read more

Eating Out Associated With An Increased Risk Of All-Cause Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Dining out is a popular activity worldwide, but a team of researchers has found that eating out very frequently is significantly associated with an...
Read more

Alzheimer’s Disease Seems To Progress Faster In Women Than In Men

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that Alzheimer's disease seems to progress faster in women than in men as the protein linked to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada