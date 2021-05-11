Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Jeff Bezos Used To Review Products On Amazon; Check Them Out
Jeff Bezos Used To Review Products On Amazon; Check Them Out

The old reviews by the world's richest man are genuine and are given five stars, which is the highest score for a review on the e-commerce platform

Bezos
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that it was Bezos's own profile and the reviews are his own. Pixabay

Before Jeff Bezos became a multi-billionaire, he used to write product reviews for Amazon, and over a period of six years between 2000 and 2006, he reviewed non-fiction books, a novel, a movie, binoculars, and even milk. Unearthed by inc.com’s contributing editor Billy Murphy Jr, the old reviews by the world’s richest man are genuine and are given five stars, which is the highest score for a review on the e-commerce platform.

Bezos is touted as Amazon’s 78,951,609th-ranked reviewer. “I love milk so much that I’ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don’t think it was Tuscan though,” Bezos wrote in a product review for Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk.

In the movie ‘Life is Beautiful’, Bezos wrote: “Wow. A masterpiece. This movie is absolutely all it’s cracked up to be. Hysterically funny and simultaneously a tear-jerker — it’s ultimately very uplifting. The cinematography is also fantastic — amazing use of color.”

While reviewing Canon 18×50 Image Stabilization All-Weather Binoculars w/Case, Neck Strap & Batteries,” Bezos wrote: Absolutely the best binoculars I’ve used. The problem with high power binoculars is that humans can’t hold them steady, and that jitter makes it impossible to really look at something without a tripod”.

Reviewing the book titled ‘The Proving Ground: The Inside Story of the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race’, the Amazon founder wrote: “This book is about people — an incredibly interesting assortment of determined, competitive people thrust into a circumstance more challenging and dangerous than any of them expected”. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that it was Bezos’s own profile and the reviews are his own. (IANS/JC)

