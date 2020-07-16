Thursday, July 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth

Digital and social activity plays a key role in the jewellery purchase journey

0
Jewellery industry needs digital strategies for post-Covid growth: Report
The jewellery industry would require digital strategies for its growth post the Covid-19 crisis. Pixabay

The jewellery industry which is going through a slowdown in consumption demand amid the pandemic would require digital strategies for its growth post the Covid-19 crisis, according to a report by the World Gold Council.

The report noted that although the online gold market is still in its nascent stage in India, digital and social activity plays a key role in the purchase journey.

“In urban India, consumers browse online/mobile apps pre-purchase and use online blogs and social media for ideas and inspiration. Mobile apps/wallets are playing a key role in the growth of Internet Investment Gold,” it said.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

COVID-19 has caused retailers in India to re-evaluate their brick and mortar business model and implement an enhanced digital strategy, said the report on the online gold market in India, adding that successful retailers embrace an omni-channel strategy to boost online sales.

“There is a real opportunity for growth in India’s online gold market if it can improve the end-to-end gold jewellery purchase journey and thus establish the ‘loyalty loop’. To drive market growth post COVID-19 the industry needs digital strategies that will ensure gold jewellery reaches more consumers at the consideration stage of their purchase journey and reaches them more often,” it said.

Jewellery industry needs digital strategies for post-Covid growth: Report
With stores closed, retailers such as major jewellery brands rolled out various incentives and offers in April. Pixabay

The WGC report noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 and consequent closure of stores from mid-March caused jewellery sales to collapse.

With stores closed, retailers such as major jewellery brands rolled out various incentives and offers in April, such as providing opportunities to lock in prices, discounts on the gold rate, gold ownership certificates or gold vouchers, and exchange of gold coins for jewellery via their e-commerce websites during Akshaya Tritiya, it said.

Also Read: India Most Targeted by Credential Stuffing Attacks: Report

“Even so, online sales volumes were nowhere near the same period in 2019. COVID-19 has forced jewellery retailers to reconsider their brick and mortar business model and implement digital as a core strategy,a the report said.

This focus on digital will be key to a successful growth post COVID-19, but more importantly the seamless integration of offline and online channels will play a crucial role in driving sales, it added. (IANS)

Previous article‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study
Next articleRaveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more
Education

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more
Lead Story

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front...
Read more

Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The jewellery industry which is going through a slowdown in consumption demand amid the pandemic would require digital strategies for its growth post the...
Read more

‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty. As governments and businesses look to stimulate growth, a new study from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada