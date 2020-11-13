Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers.

The shop owners were apprehensive this year, in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, whether the customers will throng this year on an auspicious day as the country is expected to be hit by an economic slowdown in the months to come.

“The response has been really good as compared to June to September when the business virtually came to an almost standstill. We hardly sold anything. There was a hint of a turnaround during Durga Puja. Things are finally looking hopeful during Dhanteras and Diwali,” said Bernard Samson Francis of Tanishq at Gariahat.

He said they never expected this response. “People are buying as the price of the yellow metal has also gone down a bit now, as compared to a few months ago,” he added.

Dhanteras is a major Hindu festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. The word ‘Dhan’ translates to wealth. And on this day the God and Goddess of wealth, Lord Kubera and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped by Hindus.

It is believed that it was on this day that Goddess Laxmi emerged from the ocean when it was being churned (Samudra Manthan) with a pot of gold and wealth.

According to the calendar, Dhanteras started on Thursday night and would last till Friday evening. Buying gold on Dhanteras is an age-old tradition. Many people believe it is auspicious to buy some jewelry, even a small token item during Dhanteras.

Sources said that the volume of jewelry purchased is less than in previous years due to a significant rise in the price of gold and silver over the past year. (IANS)