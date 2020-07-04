Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom
Lead StoryScience & Technology

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

JioMeet: A new way to connect with the World

0
It offers support where the users can click on a JioMeet invite link and join from his or her browser without downloading the application.
JioMeet's owner Mukesh Ambani in a conference. Flickr

With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they are not worried about the upcoming competition and know what it takes to become a successful unified communications platform.

Follow us on our Instagram page to get more updates from us!!

JioMeet offers enterprise-grade host control and security and can be used for 1:1 video calls and hosting meetings with up to 100 participants. The application has already been downloaded more than 1,00,000 times on Google Play Store within no time.

“Zoom has experienced intense competition since it was established in 2011, and yet we have become the platform of choice for millions of participants around the world,” the company said in a statement.

Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom. Flickr

“We know what it takes to become the unified communications platform we are today, including the immense amount of work and focus required to create our frictionless user experience, sophisticated security, and scalable architecture,” Zoom added.

JioMeet has created a solid buzz in India. Other highlights in the desi video meet app include easy sign up with either mobile number or email ID, meeting in HD audio and video quality.

It offers support where the users can click on a JioMeet invite link and join from his or her browser without downloading the application.

Back-end technology optimizes experience with HD video quality even at lower bandwidths and intuitive and user-friendly interface enhances the overall conferencing experience.

“All your meetings are encrypted and password-protected, ensuring complete privacy and data protection,” said the JioMeet team.

In a statement this week, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced to double down on the efforts to bring meaningful change to its video meet app after the 90-day pledge ended, saying the company would put mechanisms in place to make sure that security and privacy remain a priority in each phase of its product and feature development.

Bogged down by numerous privacy and security issues in March, Zoom took a 90-day pledge on April 1 to make a number of enhancements to address security and privacy.

“We cannot and will not stop here. Privacy and security are ongoing priorities for Zoom, and this 90-day period – while fruitful – was just a first step,” said Yuan.

It offers support where the users can click on a JioMeet invite link and join from his or her browser without downloading the application.
Jio Sim cards were essentially free in the market. Pixabay

Industry experts have hailed the arrival of JioMeet, at a time when onus is on the Indian corporate and enterprise world to create world-class apps that can reach global heights.

“The current market dynamics will potentially provide enough tailwinds to JioMeet to gain currency, on the back of its features, such as no limits on call durations, and seamless switching between devices,” Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research (CMR), told IANS.

Also read: Weightlifting Might Change Brain Along with Muscles

JioMeet can be used for creating instant meetings to chat with friends and also to schedule a meeting in advance and share meeting details with invitees.

It offers unlimited meetings per day and each meeting can go uninterrupted up to 24 hours. (IANS)

Previous articleInstagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature
Next articleCountry of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more
Lead Story

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more
Bollywood Interview

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Country of Origin of Products: A Concern For Indians

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government orders e-commerce players to display the "Country of Origin" of products sold on their platforms, a survey reveals three in ten...
Read more

JioMeet, A Make in India App to Compete with Zoom

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With Reliance Jio launching a Make in India free video-conferencing application JioMeet that directly takes on Zoom, the US-based company said on Saturday they...
Read more

Instagram to Redesign it’s Story Feature

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is preparing to launch a huge redesign that would make it easier to watch favorite Stories in one place. Follow us on our...
Read more

In Conversation with Annu Rizvi

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Annu Rizvi is a lyricist and a writer who has worked in several big projects including 'transparency', 'meri saheli’ and many others. He worked...
Read more

WhatsApp Launches First Brand Campaign in India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp on Saturday launched its first brand campaign in India that narrates real stories about how Indians communicate daily on WhatsApp with their closest...
Read more

Government to Propose Triple Solar Manufacturing Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The central government has proposed a major push to domestic manufacturing of renewable energy equipment in the country that would completely eliminate the need...
Read more

Here’s Why some Covid-19 Patients can Breathe Well with Low Oxygen Level

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found possible explanations for Covid-19 patients who present with extremely low, otherwise life-threatening levels of oxygen, but no signs of difficulty in...
Read more

Morning Walk can Help Heart Bypass Surgery Patients Get Sound Sleep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Just half an hour of morning walk can help heart bypass surgery patients get a sound sleep at night, says a study. "Many patients have...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada