Find a Job Vacancy at an International School in Bangkok

For the best teaching environment in Thailand, as well as the best salaries and resources, qualified educators should pursue job vacancies at international schools in Bangkok.

Teaching in a foreign country can be a worthwhile adventure for qualified educators. It’s a chance to get out of a teaching rut in your home country, explore the world and get paid for it. But it can also offer challenges that will lead to a greater appreciation of different cultures and end up being as much a learning experience for the teacher as it is for the students.

Recently the Education Ministry of Thailand announced that they would focus on providing native English language speakers as English teachers in all the public primary and secondary schools in Thailand. On the face of this announcement, it would seem like an excellent opportunity for teachers from English-speaking countries to embark on a teaching career in Thailand.

But the announcement only pertains to English language teachers. To teach other subjects in the public schools, you have to be proficient at reading, writing and speaking the Thai Language. Still, there some opportunities to be had for educators in other subjects that provide a rewarding teaching career in Thailand.

International Schools Offer Many Teaching Opportunities

Bangkok is the capital city of Thailand. Most of the embassies representing foreign countries are located in this vast, cosmopolitan city. It’s also the financial and commercial hub of the country. Many of the multi-national companies that operate around the world have a Bangkok-based branch.

This focus on Bangkok by international businesses and organizations means that, as a teacher, you’ll be teaching students from all around the world. All these foreign officials and businesspeople based in the city favour international school educations for their children.

International schools hold themselves to a higher standard of education than public sector schools. These schools are also open to recruiting English-speaking, foreign teachers in all subjects. A job vacancy at an international school in Bangkok will only be open to experienced teachers with teaching credentials. But if you’re accepted in a teaching position at one of these international schools, it may be the teaching job of a lifetime

Better Resources and Facilities

Once you accept a job vacancy at an international school in Bangkok, you’ll find a wealth of resources and facilities on your chosen campus. Many of these schools rival colleges and universities in the quality of the education and resources they offer.

You’ll also enjoy a higher salary than you would have teaching English in a public school. But with a higher salary, comes responsibility. Many of the students you’ll be teaching have spent their entire education in an international school curriculum. They’ll be some of the smartest and most disciplined students you’ve ever encountered. They’ll expect you to maintain the standards of education they’ve known throughout their educational journey, as will the other faculty members and administration.

But for dedicated educators up for a rewarding challenge, a job vacancy at an international school in Bangkok can be a satisfying career choice.

