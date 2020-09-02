Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I've Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu...
EntertainmentLead Story

I’ve Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood says he is not interested in entering politics at the moment

0
Sonu Sood: Not ready to enter politics at the moment
"I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years", says Sonu. Pinterest

Actor Sonu Sood says he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor.

“I have been getting offers to join politics from the past 10 years. Many people have told me, ‘you’ll be a great leader’. But I feel as an actor, I have miles to go. I still have to do a lot of things that I want to do. One can enter politics anytime and I am not the kind who will try to sail in two boats,” Sonu said.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“If I get into politics, I’ll give my 100 per cent. I’ll make sure that no one has any problem. I’ll solve their problems, I’ll spend time. So, I think I am not ready for it at the moment. And I think that at the moment, I am not answerable to anyone and that is why I can do things in a more open way. I don’t have to ask anyone or any party ‘what should I do’. I decide and do it on my own will,” added Sonu.

Sonu Sood: Not ready to enter politics at the moment
“I remember when we saw those visuals of all those migrants, you know, walking in millions across the country, I think everyone was disturbed seeing those visuals”, recalls Sonu. Pinterest

Sonu, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, turned hero in real life for many stranded migrant workers when he organised transport and resources for them to reach home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.

“I remember when we saw those visuals of all those migrants, you know, walking in millions across the country, I think everyone was disturbed seeing those visuals and I remember when we were giving food to almost 45,000 people every day,”

he recalled.

Also Read: Your Hand Grip Can Reveal If You are at Diabetes Risk

“There’s a place in Thane called ‘Kalwa Chowk’ where we were giving food, and I saw a group of people walking with little kids. I asked where they were going, and they said they were going to Karnataka,” Sonu recalled, adding that he then convinced them to wait for a while so that he could make arrangements and take due permissions for their travel.

“When they left for Karnataka, I was on the bus and, you know, they had tears in the eyes and smiles on the faces,” the actor recalled the incident that nudged him to help stranded migrants, during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of “JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha” season five. (IANS)

Previous articleEasy And Healthy Eating Can Prevent Coronavirus
Next articleScientists Develop Lighter, Faster-Charging Batteries to Power Spacesuit, Mars Rover

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more
India

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bus Drivers Likely to Let White Riders Ride for Free: Study

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another strong evidence of racial bias in our society, a new paper in The Economic Journal has found that bus drivers are...
Read more

Trends Shaping New Normal for Indian Business Travel

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Travel will continue to play an irreplaceable role in meeting critical business needs, however, travellers' health and safety, and a new era of trip...
Read more

Here’s a List of Food Items to Avoid Before Bedtime

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Being mindful of what you eat before bedtime can help you get a good night's sleep. The quality of your sleep is...
Read more

PUBG And 117 Apps Banned Over National Security Concerns

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
In yet another surgical strike on malicious Chinese apps, the Indian government on Wednesday banned 118 apps over national security concerns, including the immensely...
Read more

Countering Zakir Naik’s Challenge to Hindus

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Maria Wirth Zakir Naik is again in the news. His organisation is allegedly involved in financing the CAA protests and Delhi riots. He tries to...
Read more

Project Platform Does Not Matter: Actress Radhika Apte

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Radhika Apte has revealed her process of choosing projects. For her, the platform does not matter. Radhika has acted in films such as "Badlapur",...
Read more

Scientists Develop Lighter, Faster-Charging Batteries to Power Spacesuit, Mars Rover

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A NASA-funded research led by a team of Indian-origin scientists in the US has developed lighter, faster-charging batteries suitable for powering a spacesuit, or...
Read more

I’ve Been Getting Offers to Join Politics From Past 10 Years: Sonu Sood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sonu Sood says he is not interested in entering politics at the moment, as he still has miles to go as an actor. "I...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x