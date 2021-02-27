Saturday, February 27, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!
Lead StorySports

Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

Bumrah appeared at under-19 selection trials

0
Jasprit Bumrah
From being mocked & doubted, Bumrah's 'action' takes him far. IANS

When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school’s cricket academy, a few other pace-bowling trainees approached their coach, mocking and doubting his action.

“They said he was throwing the ball and doubted his action. I, too, was surprised with the amount of pace he was getting with such a short run-up. I realised he was getting speed from his shoulder, which was strong,” recalls Kishore Trivedi, who was running the Royal Cricket Academy (RCA) at Nirman High School.

Bumrah’s mother was initially a teacher at this school and had graduated to become the vice-principal.

“His action was unusual but I said ‘this is not throwing’. I told them ‘you feel that way because his front arm is like that [extending]’,” Trivedi recollects.

Trivedi, whose son Siddharth was by then a seasoned Ranji Trophy player, had another issue to contend with.

“His mother called me. She said if he doesn’t study, what will he do? She had one kid, was a single parent, so I could understand her worries. I said, ‘your kid has talent. If he can come to my camp regularly, I will be able to do something for him’. He wasn’t focusing on studies, so his mother was getting worried, asking what will he do, if he doesn’t improve. So, I said if I work with him for two years then he will be able to get to play for the state,” he said.

Trivedi did not tamper with his action, though a fellow trainee says there was a slight modification done.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“I told him to play seriously. I would send him with the RCA team to tournaments. He started to come into limelight thanks to his speed. I told him to go for selections. I told him to not change the action. ‘This is your natural action. Don’t change it. This is your weapon,’ I said,” added Trivedi, who recommended him everywhere.

Till then, Bumrah had not played any age-group cricket for state, including the under-16s. Part of the reason was because his mother wasn’t completely convinced. But Trivedi impressed upon her that her son could go far with his talent.

Bumrah’s fellow trainee Kewal Gandhi, however, wasn’t that lucky.

Gandhi, who runs a healthcare firm here at Changodar industrial area, which makes surgical goods like plaster, crepe bandage etc, had joined Trivedi’s academy with Bumrah right after the two had completed their 10th.

“Even in early days, he would bowl at 135 kmph. His action was doubtful. But sir backed him to the hilt and pushed him ahead. He became known for pace. His mother, who was the only earning member, was worried about his future. But sir sought some time to groom him,” said Gandhi, who trained with Bumrah for three years after which his father asked him to leave cricket and focus on studies. Gandhi was also a medium-pacer.

“He would get to meet all the top people, train at Motera thanks to (Kishore) sir’s backing and support,” adds Gandhi, who is not in touch with Bumrah for about five years i.e., since he made his India debut.

Bumrah appeared at under-19 selection trials where the youngster was met with opposition again.

Anil Patel, the current joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), was secretary of the Ahmedabad district body – the Central Board of Cricket Ahmedabad — and had seen him bowling in city’s M.G. Science College and asked him to come for trials.

“I was told by a friend of his that he was not that serious about cricket. But I asked him to come anyway,” said Patel

There was opposition from a couple of selectors because of his action, says Patel, referring to the five-man panel.

“A couple of them were doubting his action. So I told district selection panel chairman Harshad Shah that if you don’t want to include him in the main squad of 15, then keep him in the reserves. He will be with the team,” recalls Patel.

After the district won the first three matches, Patel pressed on trying the reserves.

“It would have been unfair and out of way to play Bumrah alone from the reserves since he wasn’t in the original squad. So I asked them, why not play all the reserves since we have already done well in three games and qualified,” he said.

“So all three reserve players played in that fourth three-day game. Bumrah got seven wickets in the match and there was no looking back.”

Cricket
When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school’s cricket academy, a few other pace-bowling trainees approached their coach, mocking and doubting his action. Pexels

In early 2013, Hitesh Majmudar, a former Gujarat player and later coach, first saw him in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from where he was picked by Mumbai Indians and played in the 2013 IPL.

“He played the Ranji Trophy next season. He has taken lots of five-wicket hauls (six in 29 first-class games outside Test cricket). He would bowl only in-swingers as he would come wide off the crease. As he progressed, he began bowling away going ones, using the crease. Parthiv Patel helped him a lot. The lower-order batsmen were scared of him,” recalls Majmudar.

Majmudar and members of the Gujarat team management were witnesses to questions raised on his action again during the 2015-16 Vijay Hazare one-day tournament, just over a month before his India debut. By that time he was already known in IPL.

Bumrah had bowled Dhoni for 44 in Gujarat’s first match against Jharkhand. He picked three wickets in first two matches.

ALSO READ: Some Vital Tips To Battle The Bulge, Stay Fit And Lead A Healthy Life

“The umpire there had called him for throwing after the first two matches. They said we have recorded it after the first two matches. But we protested, told him that this is a case of hyper-extension and not flexion. Told him it is a case similar to Shoaib Akhtar’s. And he had played three seasons of IPL, no one raised an issue,” recalls Majmudar.

The issue was brushed aside. A month later he was on a flight to Australia, and on his way to becoming India’s pace spearhead. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleAre Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?
Next articleGoogle To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more
Entertainment

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

With Current Climate Pledges, Global Emissions in 2030 Will Only Be 1% Lower

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
A United Nations Climate Change report has warned that with all current climate pledges, global emissions in 2030 will only be one per cent...
Read more

Does B-Town Link Women’s Beauty With Fair Skin? AI Analysis Reveals Truth!

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
For Bollywood, beautiful women have fair skin, according to an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based computer analysis which reveals that conception of beauty has remained consistent...
Read more

Smartphones May Help To Detect Early-Warning Signs of Glaucoma

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Smartphones, often blamed for eye strains and other problems, can also come to your aid as researchers have found that these devices could be...
Read more

Google To Test AI Technology For Boosting Maternal Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers from Google Research and IIT Madras have designed an AI technology that could provide an indication of women who are at risk of...
Read more

Journey of Jasprit Bumrah Towards Becoming a World-Class Pace Bowler From Scratch!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
When Jasprit Bumrah started troubling young batsmen with pace generated by his quick arm action and short run-up at his school's cricket academy, a...
Read more

Are Good Bacteria Getting Viral Infections?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a test to determine if bacteria are sick, similar to the one used to test humans for Covid-19. According to the...
Read more

Aerobic Exercise May Help Slow Memory Loss For Older Adults

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia, says new research. The findings indicate that a six-month aerobic...
Read more

Bacteria To Defeat Infections Afflicting People With Cystic Fibrosis

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a slimy strategy used by bacteria to defeat antibiotics and other drugs used to combat infections afflicting people with cystic fibrosis. Cystic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Hollis Houtman on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Bradly Duell on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Nadine Fennescey on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kratom detox on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
samsung tablets on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://allen293.istanbulunyildizi.com/the-juul-pods-game.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japonia Charakterystyka on “What Happens Next? People Just Drink Themselves To Death?” : Russia’s Story
james707.tulledecorations.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Element Vape Coupon on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones297.shabbirahsan.com/p/53 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada