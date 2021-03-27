Saturday, March 27, 2021
From Unknown To Known: Journey of Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi

Today, we are going to talk about 87-year-old Shanti Devi from Odisha, who had been conferred the Padam Shri award for her exceptional contribution to social service!

Shanti Devi
Shanti Devi is a social activist and a Gandhian leader residing in Rayagada District of Odisha. NewsGram

The Padma Shri Award is one of the highest civilian awards given to the extraordinary gems in India who are must always be remembered for their spontaneity and dedication towards the welfare of humankind. Today, we are going to talk about one of those extraordinary humans, 87-year-old Shanti Devi from Odisha, who had been conferred the Padam Shri award for her exceptional contribution to social service since 1951.

About Shanti Devi (Life and Career) 

Shanti Devi is a social activist and a Gandhian leader residing in Rayagada District of Odisha. She has sought to become a woman fully committed to social service which has lead her towards becoming a recipient of the Padma Shri Award.

She was born on April 18, 1934, in the Balasore district of Odisha and got married at the age of 17 to Ratan Das who was a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. Her career in social work began from Gobarapalli in Rayagada where she founded an ashram and started working for the welfare, education, and development of Tribal Girls.

Shanti Devi has worked not only for the development of women but also in different sectors for human welfare! She founded an ashram for treating leprosy patients at Jabarguda, Rayagada District. Later when she shifted to Gunupur, she established Seva Samaj Ashram in the year 1964 so as to provide the right to education to the Tribal girls. Shanti Devi says that the main motive throughout her life has been to focus on making the women “self-sufficient” so that they can have self-respect in society and contribute to the development of the Nation.

– Achievements and Accolades

1. Working towards the upliftment for the orphans and destitute children in India, Shanti Devi set up an ashram in Gunupur for providing education and vocational training for their skill-building.

2. Shanti Devi also became the President of the Odisha Prohibition Congress.

3. Being a Gandhian leader, Shanti Devi has been associated with a number of Gandhian organizations working for the welfare of people.

4. Shanti is the vice-president of Agragamee’s governing body since its establishment.

5. Shanti Devi bags many awards and accolades to her side. In 1994, Devi received Jamunalal Bazaz Award. She is also a recipient of the Radhanath Rath peace award and many state-level and national-level awards.

6. With her team of 50 social workers and 500 volunteers, she is currently managing three child care institutions, an educational complex for girls belonging to the Scheduled Tribes community, and several creche centers in southern Odisha.

7. Shanti Devi has also given in marriage many orphan girls. Because of her moral teachings, many children have grown up in life and have been well placed in different organizations today. She was influenced by Sant Vinova Bhave.

This extraordinary woman proves to be an inspiration for all other women as she is a live example of the phase that “age is just the bar”. She still continues to work for the good cause and creating value in society. Shanti is thankful to the government of India for conferring her the prestigious Padma Shri award, but the Gandhian feels she has a lot more to do for society!

– Written Content and Graphical Content Prepared By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

