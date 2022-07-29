SC: Mother only natural guardian of child, has the right to decide the surname

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a mother, being the only natural guardian of the child, has the right to decide the surname of the child, and even after the demise of her first husband, cannot be restrained from including the child in her new family and deciding the surname.

A bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari said: "The mother being the only natural guardian of the child has the right to decide the surname of the child. She also has the right to give the child in adoption".

It noted that in the case of Githa Hariharan and Ors. vs. Reserve Bank of India and others, the apex court elevated the mother to an equal position as the father, bolstering her right as a natural guardian of the minor child under Section 6 of the Hindu Minority and Adoption Act, 1956.

Justice Murari, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said: "After the demise of her first husband, being the only natural guardian of the child, we fail to see how the mother can be lawfully restrained from including the child in her new family and deciding the surname of the child."

He said a surname refers to the name a person shares with other members of that person's family, and it is not only indicative of lineage and should not be understood just in context of history, culture and lineage but more importantly the role it plays is with regard to the social reality along with a sense of being for children in their particular environment. "Homogeneity of surname emerges as a mode to create, sustain and display family," said the bench.

The top court set aside a 2014 Andhra Pradesh High Court direction to a mother to complete the formalities for restoration of the surname and father's surname of the child. The woman's first husband had died in 2006, when her child was only two and a half years old. She remarried in 2007.