Thursday, April 22, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Junk Food Has Potential To Cause Bone Damage
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Junk Food Has Potential To Cause Bone Damage

Researchers caution that consuming junk foods will harm your bones in addition to increasing your risk of obesity

0
Junk Food
Specific eating habits might impact bone development. Pixabay

Does your kid love to eat ultra-processed junk foods like packaged chips, soups, hot dogs, and fries? Besides the increased risk of obesity, eating junk foods can also affect your bones, warn researchers.

A team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Israel proved the linkages between ultra-processed foods and reduced bone quality, unveiling the damage of these foods particularly for younger children in their developing years in a rodent study.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The findings showed that the rodents experienced moderate damage to their bone density, albeit there were fewer indications of cartilage buildup in their growth plates.

“Our conclusion was that even in reduced amounts, the ultra-processed foods can have a definite negative impact on skeletal growth,” said Efrat Monsonego-Ornan, Professor at the varsity.

Junk Food
Junk foods have negative health effects. Pixabay

The team surveyed lab rodents whose skeletons were in the post-embryonic stages of growth. The rodents that were subjected to ultra-processed foods suffered from growth retardation and their bone strength was adversely affected.

Under histological examination, the researchers detected high levels of cartilage buildup in the rodents’ growth plates, the “engine” of bone growth. When subjected to additional tests of the rodent cells, the researchers found that the RNA genetic profiles of cartilage cells that had been subjected to junk food were showing characteristics of impaired bone development.

The team then sought to analyze how specific eating habits might impact bone development and replicated this kind of food intake for the rodents.

ALSO READ: 6 Super Foods To Optimize Your Thyroid

They divided the rodents’ weekly nutritional intake — 30 percent came from a ‘controlled’ diet, and 70 percent from ultra-processed foods.

“Even if we reduce fats, carbs, nitrates, and other known harmful substances, these foods still possess their damaging attributes. Every part of the body is prone to this damage and certainly those systems that remain in the critical stages of development,” Monsonego-Ornan said. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleThe Growth Of Islamists In Pakistan
Next articleStudy Claims That Lord Hanuman Was Born In Tirumala

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more
India

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

What Effect Does CBD Oil Have On Testosterone Levels?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Harper Deym Researchers have been looking at the possible health effects of CBD since it became legal in the United States. We will have...
Read more

Co-living: Reflecting Urban Youth’s ‘No-Compromise’ Approach To Life

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A new pan-India study has showcased that the preferences of the young urban population have changed dramatically as they opt for homes that are...
Read more

7 Tips To Get Started With Fitness When You’re Stuck At Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Starting a fitness routine is a tough and overwhelming choice. Especially if you are a beginner and can barely differentiate between a bench press...
Read more

NASA’s Perseverance Rover Produced Oxygen On Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
New feat to the credit of Perseverance: the NASA rover transformed carbon dioxide from Mars' atmosphere into oxygen, a first on another planet, the...
Read more

World Earth Day: Celebrate Sustainable Travel

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Each year 22nd April or Earth Day as we know it brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and takes...
Read more

UN: World Is In Danger Of Losing Benefits The Ocean Provides

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The world is at risk of losing many of the benefits the ocean provides, warns the latest UN assessment on the state of the...
Read more

Restaurant Marketing Strategies During Corona Virus Outbreak

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It comes as no surprise the sudden surge in COVID cases has stopped many lot sectors in their tracks. The restaurant business is one...
Read more

Dates, Ramzan’s Favourite Fruit, Are Both Nutritious And Healthy!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Come Ramzan and one is immediately reminded of dates. Yes, that sumptuous fruit with which the faithful break their fast during the Iftar (breaking...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada