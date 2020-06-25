Thursday, June 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics
EntertainmentIndiaLead StoryPolitics

Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics

From telling people about a revolutionary change by singing "Ambar tak ye hi naad gunjega" to later highlighting the plight of people through "Bol Re Dilli Bol"~ here's how Kailash Kher songs have spoken out everything!

0
Kailash Kher Songs
Kailash Kher has a herculean voice that has the power to highlight and influence the sentiments or emotions of a common individual.

(Know the story behind 2 popular political songs sung by Kailash Kher)

The might of a mass public movement is very forceful: it can bring a revolutionary change and ignite a fire of swerve in the hearts of the people. Mass movements are not easy to create. The wave of a mass movement emerges when people wish to rise above deceptive scenarios such as misrule and corruption in Politics!

One such movement was JP Aandolan led by Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan in 1970s that called attention of all the people against the misconduct and corruption by the state and the Indira Gandhi government at the center.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates From Around The World!

In 2010, almost 36 years after this massive movement, another popular anti-corruption movement started which came to be  known as India Against Corruption Movement (IAC) or the Anna Aandolan.

Kailash Kher
“Ambar tak ye hi naad goonjega” and “Bol re Dilli bol” are the songs that Kailash Kher has sung on Anna Aandolan and AAP.

IAC was a pan-India Movement in which many people were mobilized, extended their whole-hearted support to bring up a revolutionary change in the system because every social group was suffering and got discontented with corruption by the then ruling Manmohan Singh regime (Congress government) in the form of scandals like 2G scam, Coalgate scam and so many other issues.

Emerging as a civil society movement, the might of IAC was so intense that even celebrities started extending their support and joined the cause. Among those celebrities, popular singer Kailash Kher extended his support on the forefront.

Ambar Tak Yahi Naad Goonjega- A Tribute By Kailash To Anna Aandolan

In 2011, Kailash Kher composed a song called “Ambar tak ye hi naad goonjega” and dedicated it for Anna Andolan on his own without charging a professional fee.

This song reverberated the vow of the general public to fight against the prevailing condition and to establish a new accountable system.

You can listen to the song here:

 

The story doesn’t take a pause here. After this triumphant movement, much water had already flown under the bridge of river Yamuna!

The IAC was ended, infact “collapsed”. Dirty politics took over the strong cause of the movement and a new political party called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was established which gave fictitious promises to the general public of taking forward the idea of absolute revolution in Indian Politics and rebuilding the system based on true-blue principles!

Kailash Kher Songs
Kailash Kher has sung many songs pertaining to different moods and genres and so he never fails to bring about the true fervour they hold with them.

Irony is, the party gave it the name “Aam Aadmi Party” based on its view of being accountable to the “Common Man”and infact being the representative of the common man! but unfortunately, it failed in all its endeavours and got deviated from its own principles. The condition of Delhi kept on worsening with lack of civic amenities, accountability and transparency.

Bol Re Dilli Bol – Sentiments Re-visited By Kailash Kher

In 2019, Kailash Kher again came down  and sang another powerful song which was again based upon the subsequent political developments and highlighted the plight of the citizens of Delhi, urging the common public to speak up against the injustice being done to them through AAP’s false promises and dirty politics. Bol Re Dilli Bol song is part of the 7 episodes  web series titled “Transparency: Pardarshita” directed by an ex-AAP member Dr. Munish Raizada.

You can Listen to the Song here:

ALSO READ: Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs

Kailash Kher has a herculean voice that has the power to highlight and influence the sentiments or emotions of a common individual. He has sung many songs pertaining to different moods and genres and so he never fails to bring about the true fervour they hold with them.

Written By: Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

Previous articleBegin Living Your Best Life by Adopting These 5 Habits
Next articleReasons Why You Should get a Classic Car Insurance Policy

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Reasons Why You Should get a Classic Car Insurance Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of antique cars has significantly increased on our highways in the recent past. It only means that consumers have more disposable income,...
Read more
Business

Begin Living Your Best Life by Adopting These 5 Habits

NewsGram Desk - 0
During a pandemic, living your "best life" might seem impossible; your world has likely turned upside down. Daily tasks can feel overwhelming, not to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Hair Healthy and Avoid Hair Fall This Monsoon

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased levels of humidity during the monsoon makes it difficult to manage our precious tresses. Problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, and hair fall...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,005FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Reasons Why You Should get a Classic Car Insurance Policy

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The number of antique cars has significantly increased on our highways in the recent past. It only means that consumers have more disposable income,...
Read more

Kailash Kher And His 2 Famous Songs on Politics

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
(Know the story behind 2 popular political songs sung by Kailash Kher) The might of a mass public movement is very forceful: it can bring...
Read more

Begin Living Your Best Life by Adopting These 5 Habits

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
During a pandemic, living your "best life" might seem impossible; your world has likely turned upside down. Daily tasks can feel overwhelming, not to...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Hair Healthy and Avoid Hair Fall This Monsoon

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Increased levels of humidity during the monsoon makes it difficult to manage our precious tresses. Problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, and hair fall...
Read more

How Can You Avoid Liver Diseases while Drinking Alcohol?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Liver diseases and alcohol are connected. The liver is one of the most complex and the largest internal organ of the human body. It...
Read more

E-commerce Shortens Distance Between You and Bridal Services

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
While e-commerce has been big for over a decade now, the world is being forced into a new digital era, with offline businesses being...
Read more

Black Lives Matter: A Reminder That the World Needs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Black lives matter movement gained its expeditious momentum due to the unfortunate death of George Floyd in police custody and now it is...
Read more

How COVID-19 Changed the Way We Do Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic had changed how businesses operate, as social distancing measures are mandatory to prevent the spread of the virus and overwhelming the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,005FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada